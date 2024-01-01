CRS HR And Payroll Solutions

CRS HR & Payroll Solutions is a provider of services and solutions to the Human Resources and Payroll markets in Africa in general and South Africa in particular. Established in 1985, the company has served as the premier provider of HR systems, solutions and remuneration products to business across expanding market segments. Our product portfolio encompasses everything the decision maker in business requires to support the rollout of an effective HR and payroll strategy. The company’s foremost reputation as a reliable service provider and trader in rapidly expanding market segments and to blue chip companies is underpinned by its affiliation and partnership with a number of respected, industry-regulatory bodies. CRS is a signatory to the Information Technology Association (ITA) and a member of the Payroll Authors Group of South Africa. It is also a member of the South African Payroll Association, South African Rewards Association and the Institute of People Management. Its expertise and business acumen within these mission-critical aspects of business management have ensured that it remains an ultra-competitive, secure and unrivalled market performer. CRS provides a service to numerous countries throughout Africa, including Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho and Mozambique. The continent is viewed as being a thriving, high-growth market and one that the company will continue to add value to.

Addressing Compliance Concerns Through Outsourcing

The South African corporate landscape is highly regulated from an HR and payroll perspective. Businesses must keep up to date regarding the required statutory updates or risk significant financial penalties.

The Importance of Outsourcing Your Payroll

One of an organisation's biggest overheads is that of salaries and wages. And yet, if these are not processed on time, it can negatively impact staff morale and create the impression that the company is not financially stable.

How Outsourcing HR Can Optimise Your Human Capital

Complex labour legislation is among the many reasons why more companies are choosing to outsource their human resource (HR) function to specialists while they focus on delivering on the core strategy.

