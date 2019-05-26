Pack Smarter For Your Next Business Trip

The Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner is a lightweight suitcase with plenty of room for business casual essentials and more.

May 26, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Living the startup lifestyle means that you’re not confined to 9-to-5 boundaries — but that day-to-day freedom comes at a cost. You’ve got to be ready to hop in the car or jump on a plane if you’re getting ready to meet up with investors, explore a new office for your company or come together for a powwow with like-minded entrepreneurs.

All of that traveling adds up to one big need for the perfect suitcase. The Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner is a maximum-size carry-on with a minimalist design.

The Genius Pack is perfect for travels both near and far. The interior pockets are engineered for professionals on the go, with dedicated compartments for socks, chargers, undergarments and more. An embedded packing checklist guarantees you’ll never forget essentials when you’re tapped for a quick trip. There’s even a separate compartment for laundry: just toss your business casual gear in after you’ve worn it, and it’ll stay away from your crisp, clean clothes until you return home.

Trekking around the airport is a breeze with this pack’s 360-degree spinner wheels and protective molded side feet. It meets the maximum size requirements for an airline carry-on, but it only weighs in at about six pounds.

The Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner typically costs $248, but you can pack for your next business trip in style right now for only $152.15 (38 percent off) with limited time promo code: WEEKEND15.