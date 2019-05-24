Zuck: Our Security Efforts Will Suffer if Facebook Is Broken Up

'The amount of our budget that goes toward our safety systems I believe is greater than Twitter's revenue for this whole year,' Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told journalists.

May 24, 2019 3 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Mark Zuckerberg is countering calls to break up Facebook, saying that doing so would only diminish his company's billion-dollar attempts to fix the social network.

"The amount of our budget that goes toward our safety systems I believe is greater than Twitter's revenue for this whole year," Zuckerberg told journalists on a press call on Thursday.

Zuckerberg made the comment in response to co-founder Chris Hughes' call to break up Facebook. According to Hughes, the Federal Trade Commission made a grave mistake in letting Facebook buy WhatsApp and Instagram, which helped the company gain control over the social networking market.