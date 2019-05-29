My Queue

Data Analysis

Dive into Data Science With These Discounted Courses

Add a stellar bullet point to your resume with the 2019 Certified Data Scientist Architect Bundle.
Dive into Data Science With These Discounted Courses
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

No matter what industry you’re in, the big data revolution will change the way it operates. Companies have mountains of data to work with, and they’re on the hunt for professionals who can analyze their data and turn it into profit. Whether you’re looking to make a career change and start over at a new company, or if you want to dive into your startup’s data on your own, the 2019 Certified Data Scientist Architect Bundle can help you become an expert.

These six courses demystify data science and machine learning with 130 hours of training. You’ll master SAS, the industry-standard data science software that will help you become an expert in analytics. You might not think of yourself as a coder, but this bundle will teach you how to use the Python programming language to dive deep into data.

Machine learning concepts and techniques will be second nature after this bundle’s Machine Learning Certification course. You’ll also discover how to make sense of data with open-source software like Hadoop, and how to visualize your data with Tableau. When you’re all done, you’ll have multiple certificates to show off for each of your new skills.

The 2019 Certified Data Scientist Architect Bundle retails at $2,500, but right now it’s marked down to $20 with limited time promo code: WEEKEND60.

