My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity Tools

Work Anywhere With This 'Invisible' Laptop Stand

The MOFT "Invisible" Laptop Stand seamlessly attaches to the back of your laptop for comfortable typing anywhere.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Work Anywhere With This 'Invisible' Laptop Stand
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Starting your own company is a brave undertaking, but it also requires an exhausting amount of work. Entrepreneurs tend to always be half-working, and they usually need their laptops and smartphones with them at all times.

You need a comfortable solution for using your laptop when you’re running from the office to coffee to your next big meeting. MOFT’s “Invisible” Laptop Stand is a streamlined, weightless solution that goes wherever your laptop goes.

MOFT’s laptop stand is a fiberglass accessory that attaches to the back of your laptop. It only weighs as much as a pen, but it can hold a laptop that’s up to 18 pounds. It’s ridiculously easy to set up: just flip your laptop over, align the stand up with the computer’s hinge line, and stick it on.

The stand is a seamless addition to your computer. It goes completely unnoticed until you decide to unfold it. You can use it at its three-inch height option, or fold it down to a two-inch height. When you’re done, just fold it up again and run off to your next meeting.

The MOFT “Invisible” Laptop Stand usually costs $24, but right now you can add this slick accessory to your computer for only $19.99 (16% off).

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity Tools

How to Master Social Media Marketing in 2019

Productivity Tools

Stop Annoying Robocalls During Work With This Well-Reviewed App

Productivity Tools

Get More Done with Less. 3 Ways to Put Team Productivity Into Overdrive