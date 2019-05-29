Jamf Now Helps Small Businesses Seamlessly Manage Mobile Devices

With Jamf Now, business owners can set up, manage and protect Apple devices - without the need to hire an IT tech.

May 29, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the biggest challenges for any business owner is solving the puzzle of giving their employees the best tools and resources to succeed in their jobs — without creating a tremendous amount of overhead. And while that’s an objective at most companies, it’s small businesses that feel this pressure most keenly. During times where nearly everyone uses a mobile device of some sort (whether that’s a smartphone or tablet) to help them do their work, it’s imperative for SMBs to use a cost-effective solution to help them manage those devices with the least amount of resources and energy possible.

Jamf Now is a management solution for Apple devices that’s intuitive, affordable and eliminates the need to hire an IT technician with its powerful self-service, cloud-based features. From a single user interface, you can set up, manage and protect your employees' devices remotely, and save time doing it.

It can take a tremendous amount of time to set up and configure all the iPads, iPhones and Macs you use for work. It gets even trickier when you have certain teams who need access to specific apps with specialized accessibility, and other teams who use different tools entirely. Jamf Now makes it possible to create and change the settings for devices quickly and easily over the air. You can also centrally deploy apps and re-assign licenses for software as your workforce changes and grows.

And because it’s essential to ensure that your company data stays safe, Jamf Now helps you establish and maintain security best practices, including making passcodes mandatory and helping you check device usage. You can also remotely lock or wipe a device (in case an employee loses their Apple device).

Jamf Now allows you to get three devices enrolled and managed for free — so you can test the platform and see that it’s the right solution for your growing team. Pricing starts at only $2/month for each device after that, so it remains affordable as your company grows. Get started with your free account today.