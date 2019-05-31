My Queue

Tech 25

Disruptor-in-Chief

Ashish Kashyap, 45, is a first class disruptor and here's why
Disruptor-in-Chief
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashish Kashyap, 45, is a first class disruptor. A decade ago, with Ibibo group, Ashish had set novel standards for the travel-tech industry, which largely determined the way it was going to operate in the future. Ashish’s recent initiative, INDWealth, is an artificial intelligence and machine learning driven wealth management and advisory platform for high net worth individuals.

Tracing his inspiration, Ashish says, “It comes from a personal pain point. Over the last decade, I felt that no one was there to manage my wealth. The existing wealth management players did not use technology and I had to go to different players to give me real-time analytics pertaining to my investments, loans and future cash flow.”

In January 2019, backed with $30 million from Steadview Capital, Ashish launched INDwealth. “INDwealth is a real-time, scaled, frictionless wealth planning and advisory engine helping high net worth individuals manage their wealth optimally and maximize future returns with a dedicated wealth counselor.” says Ashish. INDWealth has built a clientele of a couple of thousands. With offices in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru, INDwealth is aiming to expand to 16 cities by the end of FY20. Its long term plan is ensuring a complete democratization of finance, making its access as easy as booking a cab.

