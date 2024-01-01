Tech 25
Tech Mahindra: Creating Cost-effective Modernization Of Legacy Systems
Digital transformation is not a one-time investment but an ongoing process that demands constant skill upgrades and technological advancements to thrive in the digital realm, says, Kunal Purohit, chief digital services officer, Tech Mahindra
Decoding 'Rocket' Science: Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO, Agnikul Cosmos
Agnikul Cosmos provides launch services for small satellites primarily for payloads and is planning for a first developmental launch in 2024 and then first commercial launch in the coming months
The EaaS Explorer
Established in 2019, Muoro.io is working towards creating a community and an ecosystem where tech-based companies can build remote-quality software engineering teams in 72 hours
The Content Conqueror
With a vision of #OneTeamOneDream, Contentstack has its priorities sorted. Content, omnichannel experiences, personalization, and speed are keys to modern marketing
A New Marketing Horizon
iCubeswire is focused on offering help to companies to keep pace with the ever-changing marketing landscape
The Shipping Master
In the coming years, Shiprocket intends to grow its tech offering, fulfillment and warehousing and expand internationally
Changing and Charging the World
Log9 Material's competency lies in nanomaterials, which enable them to offer Electric Vehicle batteries that charge 9X faster, last 9X longer, enables 9X performance, and provides customer safety
Making Investing Easy for The Young
The idea behind launching Groww was driven by the aim to make investing, which is often seen as complex matter, simple for the masses using technology
This Startup Is Transforming Customer Experience With AI
The San Francisco-based company boasts that it helps businesses transcribe every interaction with high accuracy and coach agents while gaining full visibility into their customer service operations
Offering Decentralised Currency Options
WazirX is India's largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trading volume and has a user base of over 6.5 million
This 2-Year-Old Spacetech Startup Is Building Earth Imaging Satellite To Help Sectors
Pixxel is aiming to launch two satellites by the end of this year and aims to put up a constellation of 36 more satellites in space by the end of 2023
Getting Banks Ready For Fintech Revolution
Zeta's product offerings not only helps banks to gate faster, agile and more efficient in their product launches but also enables them to participate in the fintech and open banking revolution by making them embeddable banking ready
This Fintech Startup Is Empowering Kirana Stores
The 2016 founded Paynearby is doing a monthly transaction of over INR 5500 crores, with around 15 lakh retail stores across 17,500 PIN codes
Revolutionizing the healthcare space - PharmEasy's vision for e-healthcare
Recently PharmEasy's parent company, API Holdings bought a major stake in Thyrocare. With its vision for an integrated platform for healthcare, PharmEasy has a whirlwind of an experience, especially with pressing healthcare demands in light of the pandemic
A peek into high-tech communication with ShareChat and Moj - India's first and largest AI-powered content ecosystem in the making
Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality are no longer concepts of the future that have no commonplace use. Read what Mr. Ankush Sachdeva, CEO & Co-Founder at ShareChat has to say about a new age of communications and content interactions that await us with platforms like ShareChat & Moj