"Think of it as a weather forecast for cyber threats. We don't just tell you it's raining hackers, we tell you where the lightning will strike next," says Rahul Sasi, Co-Founder and CEO, CloudSEK

When it comes to cybersecurity threats, Rahul Sasi believes in being one step ahead, always. "We like to think of ourselves as a digital immune system for enterprises. Instead of reacting to cyberattacks after the damage is done, we predict where the first punch will land and help you dodge it," says the co-founder and CEO of CloudSEK.

Founded in 2015 by Sasi, a cybersecurity researcher turned entrepreneur—CloudSEK was built on the ethos of prevention over cure.

The company has since evolved into a trusted cybersecurity partner for over 250 enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and digital-first unicorns across banking, healthcare, and tech. "While most tools detect attacks after the fact, we identify Indicators of Attack (IOAs), signals from the reconnaissance phase so customers can act before the breach happens." He adds, "Think of it as a weather forecast for cyber threats. We don't just tell you it's raining hackers, we tell you where the lightning will strike next."

This proactive approach has earned CloudSEK a 4.8-star rating on Gartner Peer Insights across nearly 200 reviews, and recognition as the number one threat intelligence provider in APAC. "We've been recognised as a Customer First Vendor—proof that we're solving real problems, not just ticking compliance boxes," adds Sasi.

With USD 40 million in total funding and a presence in five countries, CloudSEK is now doubling down on global expansion, particularly in the U.S., India, and UAE. The recent Series A2 and B1 rounds brought in USD 19 million, which will be used to further refine its AI models and deepen platform integration. "In cybersecurity, the moment you stand still, you're already behind," says Sasi.

To stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape, CloudSEK has embraced a culture of relentless innovation. "We treat innovation like a Formula 1 pit crew—constantly tuning, upgrading, and pushing the limits," he says. The company is leveraging generative AI, crowdsourced threat intelligence, and real-time analytics to reduce response times and enhance threat visibility.

CloudSEK's R&D and threat research teams work closely together to anticipate threat patterns and shape new detection models. "We're not just reacting to trends, we're setting them," Sasi adds.

Despite strong tech and traction, Sasi admits the hardest challenge isn't technological, it's behavioural. "Getting organisations to shift from reactive to proactive security. Most teams still wait for a breach to happen before they act. It's like using GPS after you're already lost," he says.

To change this mindset, CloudSEK builds intelligence frameworks that guide CISOs to ask the right questions first. "If we can help a company move from 'prevent' to 'predict,' they're not just more secure, they're ahead of the curve."

On the business front, CloudSEK is inching closer to profitability. The company has grown 3x in the last two years and currently operates on an 81% gross margin, with positive cash flow expected in the next quarter. "We're built on a recurring revenue model. Think of it like a snowball rolling downhill—our base is expanding, and the platform is becoming stickier, so growth becomes more predictable and more profitable," Sasi notes.

While headquartered in Singapore, CloudSEK's operations span India, the U.S., UK, and Brazil. With over 60 per cent of its new revenue coming from international markets, the U.S. has emerged

as the fastest-growing region.