Engineering the Future with AI "The biggest challenge isn't just deploying AI, it's embedding it into complex workflows while ensuring compliance, traceability, and IP protection," says K. A. Prabhakaran, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Cyient

By Shivani Tiwari

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a rapidly evolving industrial landscape, where the boundaries of design, manufacturing, and aftersales are increasingly blurred by digitalisation, Indian multinational Cyient is placing intelligent engineering at the heart of transformation. Established in 1991 and now employing over 17,000 people globally, Cyient has evolved into a leader in blending deep domain expertise with next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI (GenAI), and simulation tools to drive industry-wide innovation.

"Our technology portfolio is designed to embed intelligence across the product, plant, and asset lifecycle," shares K. A. Prabhakaran, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Cyient. "We are using AI to accelerate design cycles, optimise manufacturing, increase supply chain visibility, and drive predictive maintenance and aftermarket intelligence."

From aerospace and railways to energy, healthcare, and telecom, Cyient's technology is delivering measurable outcomes. Their AI- powered tools have shortened product development timelines, improved asset uptime, and enhanced customer service through GenAI- driven diagnostics and contextual assistants.

In telecommunications, Cyient automates network planning and fibre deployments, while in healthcare, their CyNet platform aids in precise fetal diagnostics. One notable case is the company's Plant Advisor solution, which has demonstrated a 67 per cent accuracy in recommending efficiency improvements, underscoring the real-world value of AI in operational environments. What keeps Cyient ahead in the game is its strong culture of learning, strategic partnerships, and co-innovation with customers.

"We've trained over 5,000 associates in AI, cloud, and platform technologies," says Prabhakaran. "Our Centres of Excellence, especially the GenAI CoE, serve as catalysts for continuous innovation."

Cyient's collabration with Microsoft under the 'EnGeneer' initiative is another step forward in transforming engineering lifecycles through AI-led automation. The company also actively engages with analyst communities and customers to align its offerings with evolving market needs. Yet, integrating AI into traditional engineering ecosystems isn't without its hurdles especially in highly regulated sectors like aerospace and healthcare.

"The biggest challenge isn't just deploying AI, it's embedding it into complex workflows while ensuring compliance, traceability, and IP protection," explains Prabhakaran. To tackle this, Cyient has established a robust governance framework that includes human- in-the-loop systems, modular deployments for secure data handling, and domain-specific validation gates. "It's this precision and rigour that makes our AI trustworthy and acts as a natural barrier to entry for others," he concludes.
Shivani is a tech writer covering the dynamic world of startups, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. With a sharp eye for innovation and a passion for storytelling, she brings insightful coverage and in-depth features that spotlight the people and ideas shaping the future. You can reach out at tshivani@franchiseindia.net.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Successful Entrepreneurs Are Strategically Outsourcing These 5 Tasks

Strategic outsourcing is a way for busy entrepreneurs to reclaim valuable time and avoid burnout, allowing them to focus on core activities that drive real business growth.

By Pierre Raymond
Growing a Business

How to Stop Overthinking and Start Moving Your Business Forward

Business success requires quick decision-making — not long, drawn-out consensus-building. The risk isn't as great as you think, so make a decision and get moving.

By Collin Williams
Business News

Amazon Tells Thousands of Employees to Relocate or Resign

Amazon says the move to bring teams together will make them more "effective."

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Largest Data Breach in History': Apple, Google, and Meta Passwords Reportedly Among 16 Billion Stolen in Massive Hack

"Massive datasets" have been emerging every few weeks, according to a new report.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Decoding India's Energy Future For the Next Decade

India's updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs), submitted in August 2022, commit to reducing the emission intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 and achieving 50 per cent cumulative installed capacity from non-fossil sources by the same year

By Aditya Pran Mahanta