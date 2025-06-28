Several Tailwinds Powering ServiceNow India's Growth: Sumeet Mathur Over the past decade, the company's presence in India has transformed into a microcosm of its global organization. The India team has tripled in size in just two years, with 1 in 3 ServiceNow engineers globally now based in India.

By Ayushman Baruah

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sumeet Mathur, SVP and MD, ServiceNow India

Tech 25: Sumeet Mathur, SVP and MD, ServiceNow India

ServiceNow was founded in 2004 by Fred Luddy with a simple yet powerful vision: to make work easier for people by creating a cloud-based platform that could streamline and automate routine IT service management tasks. It was incorporated as Glidesoft, Inc. in 2003, but formally established and became ServiceNow in 2004.

Initially focused on IT Service Management (ITSM), the company offered a modern alternative to legacy systems, enabling faster, more efficient service delivery. Over the years, ServiceNow has evolved into a leading enterprise platform, expanding its capabilities beyond IT to include workflows for customer service, HR, security, operations, and more. Globally, ServiceNow caters to 85 per cent of Fortune 500 companies and closed 2024 with USD 10.27 billion in revenue, marking 19 per cent year-on-year growth.

India has played an increasingly pivotal role in ServiceNow's global growth story under the leadership of Sumeet Mathur, SVP and MD, ServiceNow India. Over the past decade, the company's presence in India has transformed into a microcosm of its global organization. The India team has tripled in size in just two years, with 1 in 3 ServiceNow engineers globally now based in India.

Engineers and developers make up 85 per cent of the India workforce, which now accounts for over 20 per cent of the company's global headcount. The Hyderabad office has become its largest employee hub worldwide. ServiceNow India supports many of the country's top technology providers and is trusted by four out of India's top five banks.

Recently, ServiceNow has introduced new AI innovations that drive real productivity gains. Unlike many AI agents trapped in isolated silos – like chatbots limited to CRM apps – ServiceNow believes its AI agents are deeply integrated across the entire enterprise.

Mathur believes ServiceNow stays ahead of the curve by consistently innovating its platform, investing in AI and automation, and staying closely aligned with customer needs.

"Central to this strategy is putting AI to work for people – using generative AI and machine learning to make work more intuitive, intelligent, and efficient across the enterprise," he says.

In addition to a favourable technology environment, there are several tailwinds powering ServiceNow India's growth. With over 1,600 global capability centres (GCCs), the country is home to some of the most digitally mature hubs driving cutting-edge innovations – areas where ServiceNow is uniquely positioned to lead.

"India is undergoing a remarkable transformation – from a labour-driven economy to an AI-first powerhouse – and is poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027. We are seeing strong momentum, with four of India's five largest banks leveraging our platform and an 80 per cent growth in our partner ecosystem over the past year. The next frontier is manufacturing, where we aim to drive global competitiveness through digital transformation. At the same time, India is emerging as a key player in the global shift toward Agentic AI. ServiceNow is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution," says Mathur.

Company Facts:

  • Year of Inception: 2004
  • Current Employee Count: 26,698 employees globally as of Q1 2025; 20% of global workforce based in India
  • Major Clients: LTIMindtree, Wipro, Infosys, Poonawalla Fincorp, Mindsprint
  • Any IP developed/patented: 2,247 total patents (granted) assets globally
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

17 Surprising Ways 7-Figure Solopreneurs Are Using AI — And You're Not

Uncover 17 high-leverage AI strategies designed to scale your solo business, increase profitability and eliminate guesswork.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Getting a Wharton MBA Was 'a Waste of Time,' According to a Global Bank CEO. Here's the Degree He Recommends Instead.

Bill Winters is the CEO of the 160-year-old international bank, Standard Chartered.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Here's How Difficult It Is to Get a Goldman Sachs Summer Internship

Over 360,000 people applied for Goldman Sachs' 2025 internship class.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

E-Commerce and Q-Commerce to Power $1 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

A tailwind caused by factors such as internet penetration, evolving demographics, and policy changes is among the trends that have enabled the rise of new age consumer companies such as Swiggy, Urban Company, Boldfit, and more, said the report.

By Prince Kariappa
News and Trends

5 Key Lessons from Mukesh Ambani's Leadership Playbook

Drawing from decades of experience, Ambani's remarks offer practical insight into risk-taking, innovation, institutional culture, and building for the long term

By Entrepreneur Staff