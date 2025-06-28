Over the past decade, the company's presence in India has transformed into a microcosm of its global organization. The India team has tripled in size in just two years, with 1 in 3 ServiceNow engineers globally now based in India.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech 25: Sumeet Mathur, SVP and MD, ServiceNow India

ServiceNow was founded in 2004 by Fred Luddy with a simple yet powerful vision: to make work easier for people by creating a cloud-based platform that could streamline and automate routine IT service management tasks. It was incorporated as Glidesoft, Inc. in 2003, but formally established and became ServiceNow in 2004.

Initially focused on IT Service Management (ITSM), the company offered a modern alternative to legacy systems, enabling faster, more efficient service delivery. Over the years, ServiceNow has evolved into a leading enterprise platform, expanding its capabilities beyond IT to include workflows for customer service, HR, security, operations, and more. Globally, ServiceNow caters to 85 per cent of Fortune 500 companies and closed 2024 with USD 10.27 billion in revenue, marking 19 per cent year-on-year growth.

India has played an increasingly pivotal role in ServiceNow's global growth story under the leadership of Sumeet Mathur, SVP and MD, ServiceNow India. Over the past decade, the company's presence in India has transformed into a microcosm of its global organization. The India team has tripled in size in just two years, with 1 in 3 ServiceNow engineers globally now based in India.

Engineers and developers make up 85 per cent of the India workforce, which now accounts for over 20 per cent of the company's global headcount. The Hyderabad office has become its largest employee hub worldwide. ServiceNow India supports many of the country's top technology providers and is trusted by four out of India's top five banks.

Recently, ServiceNow has introduced new AI innovations that drive real productivity gains. Unlike many AI agents trapped in isolated silos – like chatbots limited to CRM apps – ServiceNow believes its AI agents are deeply integrated across the entire enterprise.

Mathur believes ServiceNow stays ahead of the curve by consistently innovating its platform, investing in AI and automation, and staying closely aligned with customer needs.

"Central to this strategy is putting AI to work for people – using generative AI and machine learning to make work more intuitive, intelligent, and efficient across the enterprise," he says.

In addition to a favourable technology environment, there are several tailwinds powering ServiceNow India's growth. With over 1,600 global capability centres (GCCs), the country is home to some of the most digitally mature hubs driving cutting-edge innovations – areas where ServiceNow is uniquely positioned to lead.

"India is undergoing a remarkable transformation – from a labour-driven economy to an AI-first powerhouse – and is poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027. We are seeing strong momentum, with four of India's five largest banks leveraging our platform and an 80 per cent growth in our partner ecosystem over the past year. The next frontier is manufacturing, where we aim to drive global competitiveness through digital transformation. At the same time, India is emerging as a key player in the global shift toward Agentic AI. ServiceNow is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution," says Mathur.

Company Facts: