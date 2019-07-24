Do you want to start a drone business? Here are 10 drone business ideas and examples of actual businesses you can gain insights from.

Drones and their various applications continue to grow in popularity as entrepreneurs find more and more uses for them. If the idea of running a drone business and offering very niche, specialised services appeals to you, this could be the business idea for you.

Before you start investing in different types of drones, here are 10 examples of drone business ideas that can offer you insights and strategies into this new industry:

1. An Advertising Business

You can use a drone in advertising to offer your clients innovative campaign options. The options are endless. This could be the drone business idea for you. Before you start investing in drones, here is a successful drone business that you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: DroneCast

Website: https://www.dronecast.com/

Established Date: 2015

About the business:

DroneCast offers both indoor and outdoor aerial advertising platforms. Their clients can enjoy the services of drone-based banner advertising. They also offer promo drops, where their drones will drop products into client’s hands. DroneCast offers custom solutions for every client.

Innovative business offering

In addition to all the in-house services DroneCast provide, they also partner with event management companies to offer unique advertising platforms for sponsors.

2. Drone videography

Drone videography is the ability to capture both still images and video by using a drone. If this business idea excites you, this could be the drone business idea for you. Before you invest in a drone, here is an example of a successful business you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: Dronegenuity

Website: https://www.dronegenuity.com/

About the business:

Dronegenuity offers drone videos and photography services for their customers. They have the flexibility needed to adapt their services for any project and provide solutions to achieve quality results.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their aerial video and photography services, they also offer commercial real estate photography, marketing imagery, residential real estate photography, inspection services, as well as mapping and survey services and thermal imaging.

3. Offer Drone Courses

There are a growing number of people who want to know how to operate a drone. If the idea of offering certified drone courses interests you, this could be the drone business idea for you. Before you start advertising, here is an example of a business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Drone-X

Website: https://www.drone-x.co.za/

Established Date:

About the business:

Drone-X provides quality training courses to ensure its clients have the required knowledge and skill to operate safely and legally. They offer introductory courses and RPL Courses.

Innovative business offering

In addition to the drone flying courses, Drone-X also offers custom drone construction for Endurance Drones.

4. Making and Selling of Maps

There are numerous drone applications for aerial mapping and surveys. Your new drone’s business idea could be to offer some if not all, of these aerial application options. Before you buy the right kind of drone, here is an example of a drone business that you can gain insights from:

Business Name: DC Geomatics

Website: https://www.dcgeomatics.co.za/

About the business:

DC Geomatics offer services for the agriculture, surveillance and mining industries. They also offer aerial inspections, aerial assessments and aerial and lidar surveys.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their versatile services, DC Geomatics offer RPAS certification and training for commercial drone/UAV operation.

5. A Wedding and Special Events Photography Business

Drones ensure wedding couples have interesting and different photographic shots from various angles and heights. If offering one-of-a-kind wedding photographs sounds interesting, this could be the drone business idea for you:

Business Name: Airborne Visuals

Website: http://www.airbornevisuals.co.uk/

About the business:

Airborne Visuals offers aerial photography and filming for their clients’ weddings. They can also work alongside a ground-based photographer and liaise with them on ways to optimise their time and plan the best shots possible.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their aerial video and photography services, Airborne Visuals offer the latest in high end UAV technology and stunning UHD 4K cameras to offer the best aerial images.

6. Agricultural Drones

Drones can assist both large and small farming operations with water and disease management services. Drones can also assist with better planting and crop rotation, while offering a higher degree of all-around knowledge of how crops are progressing.

Business Name: Aerobotics

Website: https://www.aerobotics.com/

About the business:

Aerobotics offers early problem detection, targeted scouting and tree monitoring. With every drone flight they receive accurate statistics on tree health, tree counts, individual tree size and canopy area.

Innovative business offering

In addition to all the above services, Aerobotics also offer management zones, which allow their clients to plan for irrigation and fertilizer scheduling.

7. Filmmaking

Are you a filmmaker? Do you want to give your service an edge? Then this could be the drone business idea for you. Before you invest in a drone, here is a drone filmmaking business you can gain some insights from.

Business Name: Freshly Cut

Website: http://freshlycut.co.za/

Established Date: 2015

About the business:

Freshly Cut offers aerial drone imagery that they convert into a corporate video or film piece. They have examples of footage options; which clients can view to get a greater understanding of what they’re looking for.

Innovative business offering

In addition to aerial drone imagery and editing services, Freshly Cut also offer animation services, event videography, and television pieces.

8. A Drone Inspection Company

Drones are able to reach areas that are unsafe or toxic for people. This way you can inspect the area without putting a person at risk. This could be your drone business idea. Before you launch your start-up, here is an example of a drone business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: ADS Drone Services

Website: http://adsdroneservices.com/

About the business:

ADS Drone Services offer tower inspections, construction site services and roof inspections to assist companies with the safety of their ongoing projects.

Their service involves a two-person team, one who flies the drone, while another takes the photos to ensure the best possible images while maintaining the highest level of safety.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their inspection services, ADS Drone Services also offers real estate marketing services, events and special occasion photography and videography and photogrammetry mapping and modelling.

9. Security Agency

Drones don’t take breaks and don’t make errors in their reports, making them perfect for security services. If using drones to ensure the ongoing security of client’s facilities is interesting to you, then perhaps this is the drone business idea for you.

Before you invest in numerous drones, here is a successful drone business you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: My Drone

Website: https://mydroneservices.com/.

Established Date: 2016

About the business:

My Drone offers an any-time-you-need it security system. Their services work seamlessly with their clients existing system and offers to extend their clients reach and speed of their security monitoring.

Innovative business offering

In addition to security monitoring services, My Drone also cater to the oil and gas industries. They offer agricultural services, infrastructure inspections and disaster management and humanitarian services.

10. A Drone Leasing Business

If you want to be a part of the drone business industry, but don’t want to offer the services yourself, you can always rent out drones for those looking to use them on an ad hoc basis. If this sounds interesting, then this could be the drone business idea for you.

Before you start investing in drones, here is a drone business you can gain some strategies from:

Business Name: Heliguy

Website: https://www.heliguy.com/

Established Date: 2008

About the business:

Heliguy rents out a large variety of drones to professional pilots. Their aim is to cater to those with certified licenses who need a specific tool for a short-term mission or project.

Innovative business offering

In addition to renting out various types of drones, Heliguy also provides a one-stop-shop for commercial operators and industry clients. They offer sales advice, equipment support training, loss adjustment assessment and insurance cover.

