Mazda Will Offer an EV in 2020

You can also expect plug-in hybrids by 2022.

June 10, 2019 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Mazda is ready to jump into electric cars in earnest after years of sitting on the sidelines. CEO Akira Marumoto told Automotive News Europe in an interview that his company will introduce an EV in 2020. And no, this won't be the result of its partnership with Toyota -- this mysterious initial model will be built on "a Mazda architecture."

The automaker is catching up on hybrids, too, with plug-in models (notice the plural) coming in "2021 or 2022."

Not that Mazda has much choice. The EU is tightening its emissions targets, and Mazda's fleet CO2 output is well above where it needs to be by 2021. If Mazda doesn't produce more eco-friendly cars, it'll have to either pool with another manufacturer to lower its emissions figures (like Fiat did with Tesla) or pay substantial fines for every vehicle sold. And its cleaner Skyactiv-X combustion engines won't be enough -- it'll have to go electric to stand a chance.