Examples of Personal Services Business Ideas

Do you want to help your customers improve their lives? You can offer one of these 10 personal services business ideas.

July 24, 2019 8 min read

Personal services can be anything from housesitting to personal shopping, if you think you have a particular talent for helping others manage their lives, then this could be the business opportunity for you.

Before you launch your business here are 10 examples of personal services businesses you can use to ensure you remain competitive within the industry:

1. Professional Organising Service

There are numerous people who just don’t have the time to organise their homes or offices. This creates a business opportunity for you to create a professional organising service to help your customer reduce their clutter and organise their lives.

Here is an example of a personal service business idea you can learn from:

Business Name: Simply Organised Solutions

Website: https://simplyorganisedsolutions.co.za/

About the business:

Simply Organised Solutions offers personal concierge and home services. They assist with the tasks their clients just can’t get to or are taking too much time out of their day. Simply Organised Solutions offers everything from personal shopping services to waiting for tradesmen and deliveries.

They also assist with lifts for the elderly, and decluttering and downsizing for their clients.

Innovative business offering

Their offering includes services to tourists visiting their city to ensure they have a relaxing experience and all the logistical elements of visiting a new city/country are taken care of. They will book tours, run errands, and even assist with holiday grocery shopping.

2. Personal Shopper

Do you have experience with fashion? Do your friends and relatives ask for your help with choosing clothes and outfits?

Business Name: The Imagepreneur

Website: https://theimagepreneur.com/

About the business:

Darlene Bayley is a qualified personal stylist, educator, lifestyle blogger, personal branding expert, and business strategist. She has 23 years of experience in the fashion industry and uses this experience to provide high-end one-on-one styling services.

Innovative business offering

She also educates and mentors qualified stylists on how to launch and run their own businesses ensuring the industry is always growing and those in it are offering high quality services.

3. Housesitting

When people travel, they prefer it if someone is staying in their homes to keep their possessions and their property safe from criminals. If this is something you’re passionate about you can offer your own housesitting services.

Before you launch your company, here is an example of a housesitting business you can learn from:

Business Name: GoingAway

Website: http://goingawayel.co.za/

Established Date: 2005

About the business:

GoingAway offers peace of mind to their customers and security for their homes. All of their sitters are fully trained with multiple references and they are able to accommodate their clients needs with as little as a days’ notice.

Innovative business offering

GoingAway also offers additional services for clients who need their pets looked after while they’re away. They will take their clients pets to the vet for them, should the animal be sick or need a check-up.

4. Wedding Planner

Do you love to plan weddings? Do you remember every little detail and ensure your wedding couple have the best time of their lives? You could start a wedding planning business. This industry is highly competitive, but you can learn a few tips and tricks from this example of a personal service business:

Business Name: Piece of Cake Wedding and Events

Website: https://pieceofcake.co.za/

About the business:

Piece of Cake Wedding and Events offers personally tailored, high-end wedding planning services. Their main priority is to ensure their customers personal style is carried through to the day not only within budget, but without the stress associated with planning a large and important event.

Innovative business offering

Piece of Cake Wedding and Events have partnered with the best wedding-related businesses, ensuring their clients have access to superior services within their budget

5. Mobile beautician

This personal service business idea is targeted at customers who want their hair and nails done in the comfort of their own home. You can offer this service and go to them.

Being mobile also allows you to keep your overheads down and increase your customer reach. Here is an example of a mobile beautician business you can learn from:

Business Name: Bokay Beauty

Website: http://www.bokaybeauty.co.za/

About the business:

Bokay Beauty is a mobile beauty salon that offers nails, waxing, massages and skin care treatments throughout KZN. They offer their services at their client’s homes, in corporate environments and for pensioners.

Innovative business offering

Bokay Beauty also offers pamper parties for those clients looking to be pampered and spoilt on their special day along with their friends and family.

6. Event Planning

Are you organised and do you love to plan events? You could start your own event planning business. Here is an example of a thriving personal service business that you can learn tips and tricks from:

Business Name: The Event Planners

Website: https://www.theeventplanners.co.za/

About the business:

The Event Planners offer weddings and corporate events. As corporate event planners they understand that every function, launch and gala dinner is an extension of your corporate image and philosophy.

Innovative business offering

The Event Planners also offer wedding planning services. They create unique dream weddings, whether it’s for an elopement or a grand affair. They partner with the top service providers and ensure highest expectations are met.

7. Hair Stylist

Do you love doing friends and family members hair, so they always look their best? If you have experience you can offer your expertise to others and style customers hair for events or on a monthly basis.

Before you get started, here is an example of a hair stylist business you can learn from:

Business Name: Dial-A-Hair Salon

Website: https://www.dialahairsalon.co.za/

About the business:

Dial-A-Hair Salon is an on demand mobile hair salon that comes to its customers. They are highly skilled hair and beauty experts. They offer braiding, hair weaving, dreadlocks and barber services, all from the comfort of their client’s homes.

Innovative business offering

They also offer mobile manicures and massages, which enables them to be a comprehensive pampering and beauty service for their clients. If their clients want something different and show them a picture, the hair stylists are experienced and knowledgeable enough to be able to style their customers hair in that new style.

8. Doula Services

A doula helps an expectant mother with all the non-medical aspects of labour and delivery. This service is growing in popularity as women look for alternative options and advice.

If this sounds like something you would be passionate about, you can become a certified doula and offer your services.

Before you launch your business, here are a few competitive strategies you can learn from this existing successful personal services business:

Business Name: Cloud Nine Births

Website: http://cloudninebirths.com/

About the business:

Cloud Nine Births strive to be a trusted resource and support system regarding all things pregnancy, birth, postpartum and beyond. Their goal is to provide their customers with unbiased education, researched-based information, and personalised nurturing support in preparation for their client’s new arrival.

Innovative business offering

They offer everything from custom prenatal preparation to dedicated birth support and comprehensive postpartum care. Cloud Nine Births also offer birth photography to ensure comprehensive services are available for their customers.

9. Professional Make-Up Artist

Consumers want to look their best on special occasions. . If you have practical experience with various types of make-up techniques, this could be an incredible business opportunity.

Before you launch your business, you’ll first need to know what your competition is doing. Here is an example of a professional make-up artist you can learn from:

Business Name: Linet Odera: Make-up Artist

Website: https://linetodera.com/

Established Date: 2013

About the business:

Linet Odera is a professional makeup artist with an international certification from Make-Up Designory South Africa. She has extensive experience having worked at numerous events, focusing specifically on bridal and special occasions.

Innovative business offering

Linet Odera offers her clients or those following her on social media free weekly and monthly make-up tips. She also offers make-up workshops, which help her clients learn how to apply their own make-up professionally, in a relaxed social setting.

10. Online Travel Agent

Do you love to travel? Do you love creating holiday packages for yourself, friends and family? You could start your own online travel agent business.

Before you launch your start-up, you need to ensure your business remains competitive. Here is a successful example of an online travel agent

Business Name: Sure Travel

Website: https://www.suretravel.co.za/

About the business:

Sure Travel offers travellers from around the world the opportunity to find fun and exciting holiday packages. Whether their customers are looking for an experience, a highlight tour or advice from their blog, Sure Travel has covered it.

Innovative business offering

Not only can you book accommodation through Sure Travel, but you can also book flights and car rental. This offers their customers convenience and ensures that they are a one-stop-shop for travel.

