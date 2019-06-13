My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing Strategies

How Personalisation is Changing the Rules of Engagement

Analyse your own data to understand how your audience engages and shops for your product or service, and work with strategic partners to help fill the gaps
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Personalisation is Changing the Rules of Engagement
Image credit: Pixabay
Vice President (business development), Expedia Group Media Solutions
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every brand has a story. Breaking through with that story in today’s content-heavy world and creating meaningful experiences with consumers may seem impossible at times. But, with data, it’s a challenge that marketers will face. Data has become critical in all aspects of business – from strategy to creative development to the personalised experiences companies deliver to the consumer, for measurement and reporting.

Planning a purchase – whether for a product, service or experience – is often a highly emotional process, resulting in a highly considered, highly researched purchase. A lot of time is spent with online content across a variety of platforms and devices, resulting in a complex research and consideration phases. It also means there is great opportunity to inspire and influence consumers along the way, if marketers can appeal to both the head and heart. Consumers want to be the directors of their story, finding their own inspiration across platforms and resources they trust. With smart, actionable data, marketers can put the power back in the hands of consumers, allowing them to have a more authentic voice throughout the shopping journey, and make personalised decisions based on their preferences, attitudes and more.

To do this, it’s imperative that marketers know their audience, and they can start by turning to data. Analyse your own data to understand how your audience engages and shops for your product or service, and work with strategic partners to help fill the gaps. Couple those insights with industry data and research to further understand the how and why of consumer purchase decisions. Then, test the strategy and creatives with real shoppers – through focus groups or other means – to understand what resonates and drives behaviours. Insights from these myriad data sources can change the way marketers view creativity; this along with the role of data in strategy and execution, reveals a significant opportunity to create meaningful engagement with consumers.

One way to do this is to lead with the creative element, followed by using data to confirm your hypothesis. This is where the real magic happens so that smart marketers can reach the right consumer, at the right time, with the right creative message, and on the right platform. Advertising should always add value to the consumer experience, and digital advertising enables companies to do this in a variety of ways.  

In addition to using a range of smart, actionable insights in your company’s storytelling strategy, building feedback loops into your campaigns is just as important. Technology-driven personalisation creates an amazing data feedback loop, and when done correctly, is organic to the campaign and audience engagement.

While there may always be voices within the creative industry that see an ever-increasing influence of data on the marketing and advertising industry as negative, that it somehow diminishes creativity or sanitises the business of cool, innovative advertising. At the end of the day, data – and thereby personalisation – must be there to make the consumer experience better and get to the heart of their emotion.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

How One of Gary Vaynerchuk's New Projects Is Helping Small and Medium Businesses

Marketing Strategies

The Vast, Untapped Potential of Facebook for Advertising

Small Business Heroes

Best Ways to Use Data in Making Decisions