My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fast Food

Chick-fil-A Is Now the 3rd-Largest Restaurant Chain in America, and McDonald's and Starbucks Should be Terrified

Chick-fil-A moved up from the No. 7 spot on last year's Top 200 ranking, passing Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell and Subway.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Chick-fil-A Is Now the 3rd-Largest Restaurant Chain in America, and McDonald's and Starbucks Should be Terrified
Image credit: Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Chick-fil-A is thriving.
Reporter
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Chick-fil-A has whipped past rivals to become the third-largest restaurant chain in the U.S.

The chicken chain's massive growth in 2018 moved it into the No. 3 spot on the ranking of the largest restaurant chains in the US, with $10.46 billion in American systemwide sales, according to Nation's Restaurant News analysis published Monday.

McDonald's maintained the No. 1 spot, with $38.52 billion in American system-wide sales. Starbucks held on to second place with $20.49 billion.

Chick-fil-A moved up from the No. 7 spot on last year's Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200, passing Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell and Subway. Chick-fil-A's system-wise sales grew 16.7% in 2018, up from $8.97 billion.

Experts say there is no reason to believe Chick-fil-A's growth will slow anytime soon. If anything, Starbucks should be worried it could lose its silver medal.

"Can they double that? I think that is a very reasonable goal for them," Kalinowski Equity Research founder Mark Kalinowski told Business Insider in May.

"I would be suprised if they didn't double that in the not-too-distant future," Kalinowski added. "Can they reach $30 billion? I think that's also a realistic goal if you give them enough time. And that should put them ahead of Starbucks."

Why rivals should be scared

Chick-fil-A.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chick-fil-A competes with chains that have many more locations because of its enviable average unit volumes.

On average, a Chick-fil-A location brought in $4.6 million in annual sales in 2018, up from $4.2 million in 2017 -- more than any other fast-food chain. By comparison, the average McDonald's location made $2.8 million.

Chick-fil-A has plenty of room for growth as it continues to expand outside the South.

"They're severely under-penetrated," Kalinowski said. "Once you start looking at all these other big metropolitan areas in all these states, there's room for growth for, not just years and years to come but potentially decades to come."

Kalinowski says that some of the brands that should be most concerned about Chick-fil-A's growth are chicken rival KFC and Wendy's, which is known for its chicken sandwich. In an increasingly competitive restaurant industry, many chains are feeling the pressure from Chick-fil-A's growth, as rivals struggle to attract more customers.

"I would say there's pressure on the burger chains in general," Kalinowski said, "and they're fighting that off with varying degrees of success."

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fast Food

Impossible Launches Sausage Pizza With Little Caesars

Fast Food

Burger King Takes a Shot at McDonald's Happy Meals With a Dark Ad Showing Bullying, Unpaid Student Loans and Mental Health Struggles

Fast Food

The Impossible Burger Is Coming to Burger King