Do it now! Start Early! Start When You are Young

If we are passionate about this industry, work doesn't seem like work, It's like we are always brainstorming on the topic we love the most

June 19, 2019 4 min read

Entrepreneurship is much more than starting & operating a business. It’s a mindset. It’s a way of looking at things. An entrepreneur constantly looks for & create opportunities for oneself.

When in the ideation stage, the first question you need to ask yourself is ‘What excites you?’, ‘What motivates you?’ ‘What are you passionate about?’. In order to take your business to heights, you need to choose an idea that you understand, the one that interests you. When your idea is of your interest & choice, you are likely to focus more & work without getting bored.

If we are passionate about this industry, work doesn’t seem like work to us. It’s like we are always brainstorming on the topic we love the most.

Many people are confused about whether to be employed for the initial few years, gain experience & then start up a venture or directly jump into the business & learn through the first-hand experience? Still muddled? Well, Imagine you are 23 & you start a business; and then imagine you are 33 & you start a business. Few things that we should understand.

Longer Career Span:

If you start your business early, you get more time to work on the same. Moreover, till the time you grow up & are showered with different responsibilities in life, you already have an established venture & are settled in your professional life.

Wide Social Acceptance for Early Failure:

Even if the odds are not in your favour, there’s nothing to worry about. You have ample time to come up with something new. Most importantly, there are no responsibilities or financial burdens at this point, so you are carefree & have none to little pressure in your life. Hence, there’s no societal shyness or pressure involved.

Young Blood, Young Ideas:

Young generations tend to bring a lot of new ideas to the table that is relevant to the present times. They are more energetic, always curious, can work 24*7, and are ready to work on all the micro details that they face on a regular basis.

Family Support:

Since you are starting so early in life, even your friends & family are so supportive & proud that they are ready to do their bit to make your journey less cumbersome. In the early days, they will help you to do the smallest of chores & assist you whenever you need help.

Age is Marketing Leverage:

There are situations when a client is ready to buy from you because you are so young, so charming, full of energy & passion in your eyes. You spread such positive vibes that it ultimately gives an edge over the older generation.

That happens with us when we are in front of our customers. They are so happy that 2 young girls are on their way to break the glass ceiling by making organic beauty products accessible & affordable.

Jacob Cass says, “It’s not about how many years of experience you have. It’s about the quality of your years of experience”.

Early days of your start-up are all about building relationships, whether it’s your supplier, employee or client. So, focus on networking & building relationships. Also note that your baby start-up will demand a lot of, and probably all of your attention. It will require dedication, perseverance, sleepless nights, less of Netflix sessions and more of ‘Start-up and Brainstorm’ meetups. Trust me, it’s not easy, but it is all worth it in the end.