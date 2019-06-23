Entrepreneur Middle East Hosts Round Table Presented By Du On Accelerating Digital Transformation

In a candid and open discussion, each of the speakers shared their insights on the digital transformation journey that every enterprise needs to be embarking on in this day and age.

Experts from diverse industries came together at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates in Dubai to share their insights on accelerating digital transformation within organizations in the UAE at a round table discussion staged by Entrepreneur Middle East and presented by du.

Moderated by Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas, the round table had insights shared by the likes of Saqr Alhemeiri, Chief Innovation Officer, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President, Fintech Hive, DIFC, Marwan Bin Dalmook, Senior Vice President - ICT Solutions & Smart City Operations, du, Hany Fahmy Aly, Executive Vice President - Enterprise Business, du, Benjamin Boesch, Head, Digital and eCommerce, VFS Global, Zeina Kaissi, Head of Emerging Technology, Smart Dubai, and Wai Lum Kwok, Executive Director, Capital Markets, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market.

In a candid and open discussion, each of the speakers shared their insights on the digital transformation journey that every enterprise needs to be embarking on in this day and age. From the importance of being focused on the consumer, to realizing that every person in an enterprise (and not just the leadership) needs to be tuned into the digital transformation effort, the round table allowed for a number of recommendations to be shared that other organizations can keep in mind as they embark on their own digitization initiatives. While full coverage of the round table will be in Entrepreneur soon, you can check out the video for highlights from the event now.

