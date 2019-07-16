My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Branding

Why You Should Develop a Personal Ethics Statement

This statement can differentiate you from other businesses and entrepreneurs in your space.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor | Leader
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, it can be helpful to create a personal ethics statement. A personal ethics statement is an assertion that defines your core ethical values and beliefs. It also delivers a strong testimonial about your code of conduct when dealing with people.

This statement can differentiate you from other businesses and entrepreneurs in your space. It should include information regarding your position on honesty and be reflective of how you interact with others. You can use your personal ethics statement or video on your website or when speaking with clients.

When you create it, you should include information about your fundamental beliefs, opinions and values. Your statement will give potential customers some insight into what it’s like to do business with you. You should also talk about anything that’s happened in your life that has impacted your ethical stance. Were you wronged in the past or affected by some injustice you witnessed? How did that shape and define you?

Remember that you’re basically telling clients why it’s better to do business with you than other entrepreneurs and communicating what you value as a person. Give creating a personal ethics statement a try. It’s a wonderful exercise and can provide value to your customers.

Need some help with this, or have other questions? Book a consulting session with me on Entrepreneur's Ask an Expert platform. My schedule is always up to date, and you can even record the meeting if you'd like. Hope to speak with you soon!

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Branding

5 Important Steps for Clarifying and Communicating Your Company's Values

Unfair Marketing Restrictions Are Stunting the Growth of Cannabis Brands

Branding

LinkedIn's New Reactions Will Help Your Social Strategy