Productivity Apps

This Mindfulness App Can Help You Focus and Accomplish More

Get ready to make smarter decisions with less stress.
This Mindfulness App Can Help You Focus and Accomplish More
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Mindfulness meditation can be a real boon to anyone who needs help with stress, sleepless nights or concentration — and that’s a perfect description of some of the challenges you’ll face as the CEO of your own business.

Regularly practicing meditation builds resilience, boosts emotional intelligence and enhances creativity. You’re already busy, but you can start meditating from your phone with a lifetime subscription to Aura Premium.

Aura Premium was created by top meditation teachers and therapists. It helps you relieve stress every day through short, science-backed meditation exercises — you'll have plenty of time to work them in between meetings. However, Aura what makes Aura really stand out is its emphasis on artificial intelligence.

This app uses machine learning to figure out what you need from your meditations, then caters to those needs with specific recommendations. On top of great three, seven or 10-minute meditation options, you’ll also gain access to diverse wellness content, like life coaching or stories.

There’s a reason why Aura Premium has a near-perfect score from more than 15,000 reviewers in the Apple App Store, and another top rating from more than 7,000 satisfied users in the Google Play Store. Usually it would cost $499 to discover how Aura can help you become a better CEO, but right now you can get a lifetime subscription for only $79.99.

