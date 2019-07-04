Rediscovering Better Educated India by Uplifting Rural Education

When we set to think about the growth of the nation, we take various factors into consideration, education is one of them.

July 4, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As we know the huge demographic of India still belongs to rural villages, therefore, education in India is of utmost importance. A survey called the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), Indicates that although the number of rural students attending schools is rising, but on average. Among 14-18-year-olds surveyed by the ASER teams, only 43per cent could solve a class IV mathematics problem. This amount was unevenly the same among 14 to 18-year-olds, displaying that the problem of low learning outcomes was not resolved by remaining in schools. More than 40 per cent could not find their state on a map of India. Twenty-seven per cent of 14-year-olds and 21pe cent of 18-year-olds could not read a Class II textbook in the regional language, and more than 40per cent in each age group could not read a simple sentence in English.

However, World Data Lab estimates that the number of Indian living on less than $ 1.90 has fallen from 306 million in 2011 to some 70 million until today; on the contrary, more than 27 per cent of the country’s youth are still excluded from education and hardly have access to it. There are so many mindsets that pose a hindrance to the Indian Education System. Hence, pursuing a professional degree will only be fruitful if the basic necessity of primary education is fulfilled.

All of these cumulatively hint at the fact that there is indeed something that is wrong with the Indian education system. This article throws light at some of the ways in which we can bring about a change by improving the education system.

Infrastructure

As in every other sector, the Indian education sector is one that suffers from the acute death of infrastructure. Most of the government schools in rural India do not even have proper chairs, tables, restrooms, let alone a playground, libraries, and laboratories. Thus, the first step in revamping the education scene in the country should begin with improving the infrastructure so that the students are given an environment where they can learn to the best of their abilities.

Educating the Parents

First mostly the people in rural India are not educated enough that is why they don’t encourage their children to get an education. In the India scenario most of the time it is parents are the ones who force their children toward the career they won’t like. Thus, to prevent such a thing from happening, the first step that must be taken is to educate the parents about the different career options that are available to the students and the possible scope of future in them.

Training Teachers

India has a very good quality of dedicated teachers. However, the sad fact is that in rural India they receive little no training after they joined the service, giving them periodic training will not only ensure that they are updated with the changing trends, but will also help to rediscover the entire education ecosystem of the country by leaps and bound.

Technological Advancement

The rural education framework is crucial for absorbing technological innovations, with the help of education technology. Children will develop sound reasoning of what is good and what is bad and which also makes them self-reliant. Low-cost computers need to be manufactured for students to afford in rural areas. Free internet services and smart classes, eBooks should be offered in government schools, teaching can be made more interactive with the use of digital methods such as PPTs, video presentations, e-learning methods, practical demos, online training, and other digital methods or platforms.

Transformation through Elementary Skills

Since the rural students are taught English in a theory style, their grasp of the language has remained abysmal this is one of the key reasons why some rural children lag in education. There is a disparity among urban and rural children when it comes to elementary skill development. Integration of technology into education to encourage rural students to develop elementary skills would empower them to deal with daily life challenges in a better way.

Skill-based Learning

Indian education system lacks the skill-based learning approach, as of now, the Indian education system is designed in such a way that students are imparted what schools want to feed, not what they want to learn. If this system can be revamped to identify the strengths of a student, then they can be given appropriate training in the chosen field. This will ensure that the child shines in that particular field.

“Blaming each other won’t help in providing quality education, but addressing the issues would surely hit the bull’s eye”