Ritesh Rawal
Founder Ritesh Rawal Foundation, and Education Evangelist
For more than a decade Ritesh Rawal has been working in the education sector with a specific focus on transformation. He views education systems with innovative and disruptive solutions that can bring change across all the sections of society.
Transforming Education Differently – This has been his guiding mantra and a core value in all of my initiatives.
He believes in the concept of self-awareness rather than comparison. Rawal believe every one of us has the unique potential of doing things differently in life.
Latest
Rediscovering Better Educated India by Uplifting Rural Education
When we set to think about the growth of the nation, we take various factors into consideration, education is one of them.
