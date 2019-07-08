This Curated Music App Is Designed to Help You Focus

Focus@Will's curated playlists can increase your focus for faster, more accurate work.

July 8, 2019 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You’ve probably popped in your earbuds at the office to drown out distractions on busy days. However, the songs you’ve chosen for your 9-to-5 playlist might not maximize your time at work.

Specific genres of music increase focus and improve productivity better than others. Focus@Will creates music channels that are scientifically optimized to help you make the most of every moment at your desk.

This music service has more than 50 channels that are expertly designed to help you focus. Focus@Will has been scientifically proven to improve your attention span and increase your productivity by 400 percent.

You’ll make better use of your time every day by achieving focused attention through your headphones. The channel options include genres like ambient, alpha chill, focus spa and classical piano. The included timed work sessions help you get your latest project in by the deadline.

Focus@Will is a favorite at companies like Apple, Microsoft, SpaceX, and Amazon, and you can try it out at a discount. Usually, a lifetime premium subscription to Focus@Will costs $299.95, but it’s available now for $69.95 (76 percent off).