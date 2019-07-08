My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Music

This Curated Music App Is Designed to Help You Focus

Focus@Will's curated playlists can increase your focus for faster, more accurate work.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Curated Music App Is Designed to Help You Focus
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You’ve probably popped in your earbuds at the office to drown out distractions on busy days. However, the songs you’ve chosen for your 9-to-5 playlist might not maximize your time at work.

Specific genres of music increase focus and improve productivity better than others. Focus@Will creates music channels that are scientifically optimized to help you make the most of every moment at your desk.

This music service has more than 50 channels that are expertly designed to help you focus. Focus@Will has been scientifically proven to improve your attention span and increase your productivity by 400 percent.

You’ll make better use of your time every day by achieving focused attention through your headphones. The channel options include genres like ambient, alpha chill, focus spa and classical piano. The included timed work sessions help you get your latest project in by the deadline.

Focus@Will is a favorite at companies like Apple, Microsoft, SpaceX, and Amazon, and you can try it out at a discount. Usually, a lifetime premium subscription to Focus@Will costs $299.95, but it’s available now for $69.95 (76 percent off).

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Music

These True Wireless Earbuds Raised Almost $2M On Indiegogo

Music

Commute Easy With These True Wireless Earbuds

Music

Snag These Premium Bang & Olufsen Headphones for Nearly Half Off