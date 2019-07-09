My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

FinTech

Beyond Mobile Money: The Future of Asia's Fintech

The latest crop of fintech companies to arise in Asia Pacific illustrates the many ways the space can help consumers beyond just their mobile wallet
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Beyond Mobile Money: The Future of Asia's Fintech
Image credit: shutterstock
Founder, Bookaka
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mobile money has been the hottest sector in financial technology for the last few years: many of the region’s top tech companies are vying to be the wallet of choice for consumers. But fintech is more than just how people store money and transact—the space is much more horizontal, cutting across how we create, share, and protect value.

The latest crop of fintech companies to arise in Asia Pacific illustrates the many ways the space can help consumers beyond just their mobile wallet. It is important for all entrepreneurs to be aware of these trends, as their success opens up all sorts of possibilities for companies to partner, collaborate, and work with them. And, on a much deeper level, new fintechs may shape consumer expectations in even other tech industries, like e-commerce, ride-hailing, and the on-demand economy. Here are the three major fintech trends that may define Asia’s future.

The Smartphone emerges as a Credit-scoring Standard: With close to half a billion unbanked consumers in Southeast Asia alone, there is an entire industry of fintechs dedicated to finding ways to accurately determine their credit-worthiness to give them access to finance. Unfortunately, since they don’t have bank accounts, such fintechs cannot rely on traditional financial information like a FICO score or credit card payments. They must instead turn to alternative sources.

One credit scoring sources emerging as a new standard in the field is smartphone-based credit scoring. Smartphone-based credit scoring has galvanised broad global support, including from the likes of the World Bank. In one of its reports, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) even stated that mobile data was a key to financial inclusion, as it could improve customer profiling, and, in turn, get an access to credit.

AI combines with the Wisdom of the Crowd: The most common buzzword in today’s tech headlines is the “artificial intelligence” (AI). Readers are fascinated with how AI has the potential to transform every consumer and enterprise industry. While such focus is appropriate that AI will definitely change the world, it leaves out a crucial element that will go hand-in-hand with its rise: the wisdom of the crowd.

The Uninsured becomes the next Unbanked: Outside of the unbanked, another major under-served group is uninsured and the underinsured. There is a massive insurance gap in the region. Compared to the global average of 6.3 per cent, ASEAN’s rate of insurance penetration is just at 3.4 per cent of the GDP. To put this in human terms, people in Southeast Asia don’t have enough or any insurance to protect their families from calamities—large and small—including everything from health emergencies and sudden deaths to natural disasters. Because of this insurance gap, a simple emergency, such as a hospitalisation of a family member, can bankrupt an entire family and throw them into debt. Yet, many people still avoid availing of insurance because it is cost-prohibitive.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

FinTech

3 Trends Happening to Fintech That You Should Know About

FinTech

4 Trends That Will Rewire the Inner Workings of the Fintech Industry

FinTech

Can the Market Deliver the Consolidated FinTech Tool Small Businesses Need?