Cybersecurity

Survey: More Than 8 in 10 Fell Victim to Phishing Attacks in 2018. Here's What to Know About the Practice. (Infographic)

Phishing and other social engineering attacks cost victims more than $1.4 million in 2018, according to an Accenture study.
Survey: More Than 8 in 10 Fell Victim to Phishing Attacks in 2018. Here's What to Know About the Practice. (Infographic)
Image credit: Minerva Studio | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

When hackers go phishing, they reel in the likes of credit card numbers, email account passwords and bank login information. Droves of sensitive information can end up on the hook, and all it takes for a consumer to fall vulnerable is a moment of trust in the wrong email, website or payment portal. 

The practice is on the rise: An annual study by Accenture found that 85 percent of organizations experienced phishing and social engineering attacks -- an increase of 16 percent year-over-year -- and the incidents cost victims upwards of $1.4 million. Results from Proofpoint's annual phishing survey back that up, as more than eight in 10 respondents reported attacks in 2018. The good news? Practicing good email hygiene -- using a password manager, turning on two-factor authentication and even adding a recovery phone number -- can significantly lower your risk. 

Related: More Than 150,000 U.S. Small-Business Websites Could Be Infected With Malware at Any Given Moment. Here's How to Protect Yours.

Check out the below infographic for more on phishing -- and how to protect your sensitive information from ending up as the catch of the day. 

