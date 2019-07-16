Living Life Out of a Backpack

Clovia Co-founder talks about his favourite backpack and calls it a magical hat!

July 16, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Clovia, India’s fastest growing brand lingerie is conversation about underwired, cups, straps, hook easier, especially as lingerie is usually uttered in hushed tones. The credit for making the lingerie market much beyond than just furtive visits to neighbourhood stores goes to Suman Chowdhury, Co-founder, and COO, Clovia. A fashion designer by profession, Chowdhury has worked with renowned brands such as Lee Cooper, and Levis-denizen. He has also designed clothes for Sarah Jessica Parker, Amanda Bynes, and Venus Williams, under the brand S&B, USA. Now he wants Clovia to be recognised globally for its quality and design. Chowdhury is a man in a hurry. Constantly on the move, it is his backpack that keeps his entire world compact.

The Backpack Story

Chowdhury has been a true backpack person since college. The convenience that allows him to stuff everything inside a bag and still not feel the weight of it is his sole reason for choosing a backpack over any other bag. “Also while travelling, I love to keep my hands free,” he confides.

Samsonite – Make In India

Being a firm believer of ‘Make In India’, he uses a backpack created locally. “The version I use is custom- made for MacBook. I like to keep it functional when it comes to the backpack. All the necessities like portable charging points, a separate compartment for my Kindle and a secure pocket for my travel documents complete the loop for me,” he says. Plus the cushioning at the back and the strap shape helps distribute the weight equally. Also, the bag was gifted to him by his wife on his birthday.

Magical & Well-Organised

Chowdhury says his backpack has well-organized compartments for storage of documents, devices and clothing (in his case, it’s more of garment samples). It also has a hidden pocket where he can keep the dark chocolates safe.

“My backpack is sleek from the outside. It’s almost like a magician’s hat, things I wish to keep coming out. It is black and almost invisible,” he says with more than a touch of pride.