Project Management

Learn to Become a Certified IT Project Manager With This Training

These classes prep you for the toughest tests in IT Project Management.
Learn to Become a Certified IT Project Manager With This Training
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’re looking to make a career change right now, you can’t go wrong with project management. Demand for project management professionals is growing fast enough to create a large gap between available jobs and available talent. Project managers who specialize in IT are even more valuable — and you can become one with The Complete IT Project Management Certification Bundle.

In just four courses, you’ll learn all of the information covered in the CompTIA, ITIL 4 and PRINCE2 exams. A starter course in strategic test-taking shows you how to study more efficiently, take better notes and increase your odds of passing the CompTIA and other IT exams.

The second course goes over the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework, a global standard in IT service management. It helps organizations across the world provide economical, efficient IT help. You’ll study for the ITIL 4 Foundation One Exam so you can earn a certification that shows employers you know the latest in ITIL usage.

PRINCE2 is the world’s most widely used project management methodology. This bundle has two courses to help you pass PRINCE2 exams with flying colors. You’ll learn the 7 Principles, 7 Themes and 7 Processes of PRINCE2 for a certification exam that will bump your resume to the top of the pile.

The Complete IT Project Management Certification Bundle usually costs $796, but right now it’s on sale for $29 (96 percent off).

