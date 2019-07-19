Luxury Rental Cars: The New Stars of Indian Weddings

Rapidly developing technology is taking companies' offerings one step further in the market by enabling them to focus on mobile-first solutions

It is no secret that weddings in India are an extravagant affair. In the making of the “Big Fat Indian Wedding”, Indians strive to achieve the perfect blend of modern glitter and royal tradition, which the country is well-known for. To truly create this luxe blend, people are spending exorbitant amounts every wedding season. However, up until now, only the more affluent sectors of the society have been hosting such grand events.

Today, however, with high media influence and the growing economy, more and more people aspire to wed the royal way. Since it is a once in a lifetime event, they aim to make it the most extraordinary in every way. As a result, the Indian wedding market, estimated at nearly $35 billion, is already growing at a CAGR of 25per cent.

Luxury Cars Adding to the Wedding Glam

Arriving at the scene in an awe-inspiring Luxury car has been the latest trend driving the luxury wedding scenario in India. So, one can commonly behold masterpieces from leading brands such as Rolls Royce, Maybach, Mercedes, Bentley and BMW parked proudly outside wedding venues.

These luxury vehicles play a huge role in boosting the much sought-after royalty quotient. People use them for the baraat or even in place of the palanquin at their weddings. Witnessing the rising number of weddings flaunting luxury vehicles, one cannot help but wonder how these are becoming so accessible.

The answer to this question lies in the fast-growing luxury car rental space, which is already generating sizeable revenue. Leading car rental players offer their patrons a host of dream wheels that they can use for their special day. These expensive beauties are available at affordable prices and allow people to enjoy driving without the hassles of ownership.

In fact, the recent much-talked-about Ambani wedding too witnessed rented high-end cars. People across the nation are following suit and going for the pocket-friendly option of renting extravagant vehicles. The demand for hiring luxury cars has expanded rapidly. Today, it is not limited just to the metro cities. In fact, luxury car rental companies have been witnessing traction from Tier 2 cities including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, which also happen to be popular wedding destinations. Non-metros like Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Kochi, and Coimbatore are also joining the bandwagon.

Rental Companies Leverage Technology to Increase Accessibility

Apart from offering expensive cars at affordable prices, industry players are deploying technology to make the renting process simpler and more efficient. In this way, they are attracting more customers towards the prospect of renting a luxury car for their wedding. Many car rental companies have automated the process of renting, making it paperless and convenient. This appeals greatly to the likes of new-age customers who prefer online shopping and digital platforms.

Rapidly developing technology is taking companies’ offerings one step further in the market by enabling them to focus on mobile-first solutions. Clear emphasis on customization is leading to high customer satisfaction and is driving further growth. Experts estimate the growth of the car rental market in India to cross over USD 30 billion in value by the end of 2022. With the rising demand for luxury vehicles for weddings, rapid growth is definitely on the cards for the luxury car rental space.