These Headphones are Designed to Help You Fall and Stay Asleep

July 22, 2019 2 min read

Your partner's incessant snoring. Helicopters flying overhead. Your smartphone buzzing from the bedside table. Music blasting from the neighbor's place. These are noises that hinder you from getting a good night's sleep. While you could always block them out by wearing noise-canceling headphones, most earpieces on the market today aren't suitable to wear to bed. They tend to be uncomfortable when worn for extended periods, especially if you're the type to sleep on the side.

The Bedphones Wireless Sleep Headphones are headphones specially designed to ship you off to dreamland. Ultra-portable and incredibly lightweight, they come with adjustable ear hooks to fit your ears and a 13-hour battery life that let you listen to your favorite podcasts and playlists even on days when you want to sleep in. They also feature a full-range sound which is capable of masking snoring and relieving tinnitus, allowing you to snooze peacefully. Plus, they're compatible with virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device, so you can connect them with your smartphone, tablet, computer, or even your TV.

