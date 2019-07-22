My Queue

Sleep

These Headphones are Designed to Help You Fall and Stay Asleep

The Bedphones Wireless Sleep Headphones are headphones specially designed to ship you off to dreamland.
These Headphones are Designed to Help You Fall and Stay Asleep
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your partner's incessant snoring. Helicopters flying overhead. Your smartphone buzzing from the bedside table. Music blasting from the neighbor's place. These are noises that hinder you from getting a good night's sleep. While you could always block them out by wearing noise-canceling headphones, most earpieces on the market today aren't suitable to wear to bed. They tend to be uncomfortable when worn for extended periods, especially if you're the type to sleep on the side.

The Bedphones Wireless Sleep Headphones are headphones specially designed to ship you off to dreamland. Ultra-portable and incredibly lightweight, they come with adjustable ear hooks to fit your ears and a 13-hour battery life that let you listen to your favorite podcasts and playlists even on days when you want to sleep in. They also feature a full-range sound which is capable of masking snoring and relieving tinnitus, allowing you to snooze peacefully. Plus, they're compatible with virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device, so you can connect them with your smartphone, tablet, computer, or even your TV.

Get a good night's sleep with the help of Bedphones Wireless Sleep Headphones. Usually retailing for $149.99, you can pick up a pair on sale now for $99.99.

