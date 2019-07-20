Private Label & Licensing Middle East Takes Place On 29-31 October 2019

Launched in response to overwhelming feedback from the Gulfood community and beyond, Private Label and Licensing Middle East Expo is the only private label and licensing event serving the MENA region.

Private labeling is a fast-growing route to new business, not only for SMEs, but also for established manufacturers who want to expand their portfolio, test new markets, and increase their control within the retail landscape.

According to recent industry reports, consumers today prioritise good value and choice more than ever before and are less willing than ever to sacrifice quality. This preference towards premium products at a non-premium price point is fueling opportunities for manufacturers of private label in the MENA region.

“Between 2015 and today, 40% more consumers in the UAE and KSA are more price conscious. In terms of brand loyalty, 2x more consumers have switched to a less expensive brand or a private label,” notes Abdellah Iftahy, Partner, McKinsey & Company - Leader of Consumer and Retail practice in Middle East.

According to Nielsen, Private Label is growing 4x faster than branded products, while analysis by Daymon reveals that over half of consumers visit a store specifically for its private brand products, and more than 80% not only have full trust in private label, but also purchase it during every shopping trip.

As the only FMCG event covering both food and non-food profiles, market response to Private Label and Licensing Middle East Expo has been overwhelming, underlined by a massive 55% of Gulfood exhibitors who state Private Label to be the single most important opportunity in today’s market.

The Private Label Expo will showcase fast moving consumer goods from household items and cosmetics to office supplies, baby products and of course the full spectrum of F&B products. Licensors such as entertainment, sports and lifestyle brands will also be present to lease their high profile trademarks across both food and non-food consumables – offering a powerful inroad to increased demand.

To maximise supplier ROI at the show, pre-qualified buyers from major brands including including Panda, Spinneys, Emirates Airlines, Fairmont Hotels and many more will be personally hosted in Dubai during the show. This tourism programme for business visitors highlights major opportunities for both food and non-food manufacturers to showcase in front of the biggest hotel groups, retailers, airlines, Spa’s, salons & major corporations from MENA and beyond.

