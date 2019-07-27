The Executive Selection: Barrett
Seamless is the theme for Barrett’s Spring/Summer 2019 Capsule collection, with its loafer line having been designed without seams. There’s quite a few you can choose from in this collection, but the one that caught our eyes were the calfskin loafers with engraving and contrasting, borer detailing.
With softness and comfortability at its core, it’s safe to say that there is hardly any outfit that couldn’t be improved with these new loafers from Barrett.
