The Executive Selection: Barrett

Stylish and comfortable, these loafers will fit into anybody's wardrobe.

July 27, 2019 1 min read

Seamless is the theme for Barrett’s Spring/Summer 2019 Capsule collection, with its loafer line having been designed without seams. There’s quite a few you can choose from in this collection, but the one that caught our eyes were the calfskin loafers with engraving and contrasting, borer detailing.

Source: Barrett

With softness and comfortability at its core, it’s safe to say that there is hardly any outfit that couldn’t be improved with these new loafers from Barrett.

