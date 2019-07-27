My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Barrett

Stylish and comfortable, these loafers will fit into anybody's wardrobe.
The Executive Selection: Barrett
Image credit: Barrett
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Seamless is the theme for Barrett’s Spring/Summer 2019 Capsule collection, with its loafer line having been designed without seams. There’s quite a few you can choose from in this collection, but the one that caught our eyes were the calfskin loafers with engraving and contrasting, borer detailing.

Source: Barrett

With softness and comfortability at its core, it’s safe to say that there is hardly any outfit that couldn’t be improved with these new loafers from Barrett.

