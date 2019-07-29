Is Artificial Intelligence a Competitor or a Collaborator?

There's a lot of paranoia surrounding the potential of artificial intelligence to usurp humanity's claim as Planet Earth's dominant species.

July 29, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What if, instead of being nudged aside by a creation that can outthink us, our evolution as a species depends on the enhancements this creation can offer in tandem with what makes us human?

On this episode of The Jordan Harbinger Show, Jordan Harbinger talks to Bryan Johnson, who sold his payment company Braintree for $800 million to fund research into how we might make this best-of-both-worlds future a reality.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android device