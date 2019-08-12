My Queue

Email Marketing

This $20 Email Tool Could Take Your Marketing Strategy to New Heights

You don't need any coding skills to build these email templates.
This $20 Email Tool Could Take Your Marketing Strategy to New Heights
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you’re creating your company’s digital marketing plan, it’s tempting to go for strategies that employ the newest bells and whistles. Getting involved on new social media platforms like TikTok or adding chatbots to your site can be important for staying on trend, but sometimes older, reliable strategies work best.

Email marketing was one of the first forms of digital marketing, and it still consistently outperforms other methods. With Postcards Business Plan, you can create eye-catching emails in a few clicks.

Postcards is a must-have email template builder that streamlines your digital marketing campaigns. You can create and edit email templates without any coding skills. Simply stack, customize and re-arrange Postcards’ pre-designed creative options.

They have a library of more than 100 modules to choose from, plus a hyper-intuitive visual editor for altering fonts, colors, links and anything else your heart desires. The templates export to all modern email clients, and you can save your masterpieces for future use.

A one-year subscription to the Postcards Business Plan costs $180, but you can ramp up your email marketing right now for just $19.99 (88 percent off).

