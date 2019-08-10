How Technological Support and Proper Skill Development Can Solve the Future Burden for Differently Abled?

The World Bank stated that, India has around 8 crore differently abled out of its total population of more than 130 crore. Almost 70% of the total disabled lives in rural areas across India

August 10, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There are a number of things differently-abled want to do or dream of doing. However, lack of proper facilities and right guidance hold them back. According to Census 2011, a majority of 17% of the disabled population in India are in the age group of 10-19 years. Specially abled want to be independent, lead a normal life with a good job, a good place to live and people to hang out with.

Differently-abled children are 5 times more likely to drop out of school than other kids. Only 36% of the total disabled population in India is employed, among this 31 % are agricultural laborers. This often leads to unemployment among differently-abled people and become dependent on others.

To help differently-abled people get out of misery, advanced technology and education can play a big part. Technology can help turn impossible into possible, and in many instances, it has, takes Stephen Hawking for example. Other than technology, skilling can help differently-abled people get proper training, education and land decent jobs. Skill-based courses train people how to work with tools and machinery and teach them “handwork”.

Different technologies that can help differently-abled people:

Navigator for Visually Impaired- Visually impaired Differently abled often find it difficult to walk alone outside as they find it difficult to track their exact location and where they should be turning or walking. A navigator designed especially for the visually impaired lets GPS track their location to let them know where they are exactly, and a voice assistant helps them navigate their way through to their destination. Advanced Mobility Devices- These devices help people with physical disabilities move around. These are lightweight and use assistive technology to help people get physical activity and exercise. Mobility devices are easy to put on and even easier to function, they give people proper support so they can move around easily. Apps and Technology for Easy Communication- There are a number of apps which help people with hearing and speech disabilities communicate with others better. There are two-way apps which translate sign language and speech for better communication. Smartphones are also provided with special technologies for differently-abled people, so they can operate their Smartphone without having to speak or touch it. These smartphones make communication, like texts, voice calls, video calls easier for differently-abled people. Tech Wheelchair- These days wheelchairs come with all kinds of technologies packed in them. From speech translator with just eye movements to climbing up the stairs, wheelchairs do it all these days. They also have voice assistants for tasks such as making calls, and GPS integrated to track their location.

Skill courses can help differently-abled to build careers: