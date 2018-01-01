Skill Development
Human Resources
5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development
Investing in your workers is always cheaper than training their replacement.
Starting a Business
5 Reasons Why You Must Have a Side Hustle (Unless You're Happy Living Paycheck to Paycheck)
You're employer doesn't love you. If you want a more interesting and financially secure life, you'll have to build it after work.
Confidence
Why 'Fake It Till You Make It' Is Useless Advice
Reframe this tired cliche to genuinely boost your confidence.
Education Tech
5 Things I've Learned Teaching Hundreds of People How to Code
When the classroom is a laboratory and students check their egos at the door, something amazing happens.
Employee Training
Online Training For Employees Is Consistent and Will Save You Cash
How do you educate and train a workforce that is more easily distracted than ever? Easy -- send them to the Internet.