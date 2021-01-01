Signing out of account, Standby...
Erika Lance
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief HR Officer
Erika Lance is chief human resources officer for KnowBe4, the world’s largest security-awareness-training and simulated-phishing platform.
Follow Erika Lance on Social
Latest
How to Stamp Out Employee Burnout
With open communications and transparency, make it clear to employees that stress is experienced by everyone.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Max Azarov
CEO & Co-founder of Novakid
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital
-
Christopher Tompkins
CEO of The Go! Agency
-
David Partain
CMO of FlexShares
-
Tim Murphy
CEO of Boomers Parks
-
Martin Rowinski
CEO of Boardsi
-
Nicole DeKay
Founder of Humanalysts
-
Derek Gallimore
Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator