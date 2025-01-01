Arar Han

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Arar Han is the co-founder of Sabot Family Companies, a holding company with ventures in real estate, technology, and consumer brands.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Employee Experience & Recruiting

4 Ways to Help Your Entry-Level Hires Thrive in the Workplace

Are your new recruits too green for the workplace? Is the newest generation of workers hard to manage? Here are four ways to guide their adjustment to your team and the workplace writ large.

More Authors You Might Like