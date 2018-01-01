Brent Messenger

Brent Messenger

Guest Writer
Global Head of Community at Fiverr
Brent Messenger designs and executes large-scale community engagement programs for global brands, including Fiverr, Airbnb, Lyft and former President Barack Obama.

More From Brent Messenger

Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal
Freelancers

Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal

Google's 'two-tier' workforce reveals a dependence on contract and temporary help and highlights the need to change how companies engage with independent workers
5 min read
Don't be the Next Lordstown: How Cities Can Insulate Against Crushing Layoffs
Economic Development Programs

Don't be the Next Lordstown: How Cities Can Insulate Against Crushing Layoffs

A handful of US cities are developing programs to attract skilled remote workers to diversify their economies. Many more should.
4 min read
'Upskilling' Must Improve to Provide the Skilled Workers Entrepreneurs Need to Succeed
upskilling

'Upskilling' Must Improve to Provide the Skilled Workers Entrepreneurs Need to Succeed

Many of the systems that exist to bring education to workers, and ultimately to the businesses that rely on them, are broken.
6 min read
Policies That Help Gig Workers Improve Their Skills Will Help Small Businesses Grow
Freelancers

Policies That Help Gig Workers Improve Their Skills Will Help Small Businesses Grow

Business growth is slowed by the shortage of skilled workers, even as millions of workers are underemployed and looking for more opportunity.
5 min read
College Debt Relief and Affordable Lifetime Learning Are Essential for a Thriving Economy
Workforce of the Future

College Debt Relief and Affordable Lifetime Learning Are Essential for a Thriving Economy

People need better options than a lifetime of debt because they went to college or a lifetime of stunted earning because they couldn't afford to.
7 min read
