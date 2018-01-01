Brent Messenger

Freelancers
Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal
Google's 'two-tier' workforce reveals a dependence on contract and temporary help and highlights the need to change how companies engage with independent workers
Economic Development Programs
Don't be the Next Lordstown: How Cities Can Insulate Against Crushing Layoffs
A handful of US cities are developing programs to attract skilled remote workers to diversify their economies. Many more should.
upskilling
'Upskilling' Must Improve to Provide the Skilled Workers Entrepreneurs Need to Succeed
Many of the systems that exist to bring education to workers, and ultimately to the businesses that rely on them, are broken.
Policies That Help Gig Workers Improve Their Skills Will Help Small Businesses Grow
Business growth is slowed by the shortage of skilled workers, even as millions of workers are underemployed and looking for more opportunity.
Workforce of the Future
College Debt Relief and Affordable Lifetime Learning Are Essential for a Thriving Economy
People need better options than a lifetime of debt because they went to college or a lifetime of stunted earning because they couldn't afford to.