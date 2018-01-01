Thomas Edwards

Guest Writer
Social Skills Strategist

Thomas Edwards, Jr. is a social skills strategist who helps professionals all over the world maximize the personal relationships that matter the most. You can learn more about him and what he does here.

Why 'Fake It Till You Make It' Is Useless Advice
Confidence

Why 'Fake It Till You Make It' Is Useless Advice

Reframe this tired cliche to genuinely boost your confidence.
6 min read
How to Talk Your Way to More Opportunities
Communication Strategies

How to Talk Your Way to More Opportunities

While how you say something is important, what you say can still be the difference between success and anything else short of that.
5 min read
Love Is in the (Office) Air: How to Have a Successful Workplace Romance
Relationships

Love Is in the (Office) Air: How to Have a Successful Workplace Romance

Three things that can make your office fling a good one.
4 min read
What I Learned About Business After Getting Married
Personal Improvement

What I Learned About Business After Getting Married

Your business can improve if you focus on your important relationships -- most important of them being the one with yourself.
4 min read
Lessons I Learned From SXSW (Even Though I Didn't Go to SXSW This Year)
SXSW 2014

Lessons I Learned From SXSW (Even Though I Didn't Go to SXSW This Year)

Thinking back on my experiences at the big interactive festival, I've become a better business person for having attended. Here are some takeaways.
4 min read
Get Angry! Be Passionate! Your Emotions Are Vital to Success.
Emotions

Get Angry! Be Passionate! Your Emotions Are Vital to Success.

Emotion is what gets people to invest in you, buy your products and help you on your entrepreneurial journey. Here's how to harness it.
3 min read
Too Busy to Get Busy? 3 Tips for a Better Sex Life.
Lifestyle

Too Busy to Get Busy? 3 Tips for a Better Sex Life.

Anything that makes us happy and keeps us healthy can go a long way in setting us up for success. Your sex life is no exception.
4 min read
5 Simple Steps to Be a Super-Confident Leader
Growth Strategies

5 Simple Steps to Be a Super-Confident Leader

In business, confidence is key. Follow these tips to be stronger and more certain of your own capabilities.
4 min read
5 Simple Ways to Stand Out Among Your Business Competitors
Leadership

5 Simple Ways to Stand Out Among Your Business Competitors

The founder of a social strategy consultancy offers real-world business advice from the dating world.
3 min read
