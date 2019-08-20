My Queue

Investing

This Company Is Changing the Real Estate Investment Game

DiversifyFund lets you invest in real estate for as little as $500.
This Company Is Changing the Real Estate Investment Game
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

They say the best investment on earth is earth, but more often than not, only the 1 percent — or anyone who has the capability to cough up millions — gets to have the chance to grow a profit through real estate. But a company called DiversyFund has devised a way to lower the barrier and allow everyone who previously had no access to investing in real estate to create a diversified portfolio of real estate assets.

For as little as $500, you can invest in DiversyFund's commercial real estate investment trust (REIT), which is composed of projects personally handpicked by a team of professionals. They only purchase properties they deem would yield high returns, which they would then manage, renovate, and sell. The profits, of course, would be split among the investors a.k.a you.

Unlike other REIT platforms, DiversyFund cuts all the middlemen to save you money. This means you won't have to pay management fees as they handle everything from purchasing to selling. They don't even make money until you do — after the sale of the assets. They are investors just as much as you are.

Best of all, you don't need prior real estate experience to start. You can rest assured that your investment is professionally managed by experts who do the heavy lifting for you.

From August to September, DiversifyFund is offering $20 visa cards to its first 100 investors. Head on over to this site to start investing.

