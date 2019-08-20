This Company Is Changing the Real Estate Investment Game

DiversifyFund lets you invest in real estate for as little as $500.

August 20, 2019 2 min read

They say the best investment on earth is earth, but more often than not, only the 1 percent — or anyone who has the capability to cough up millions — gets to have the chance to grow a profit through real estate. But a company called DiversyFund has devised a way to lower the barrier and allow everyone who previously had no access to investing in real estate to create a diversified portfolio of real estate assets.

For as little as $500, you can invest in DiversyFund's commercial real estate investment trust (REIT), which is composed of projects personally handpicked by a team of professionals. They only purchase properties they deem would yield high returns, which they would then manage, renovate, and sell. The profits, of course, would be split among the investors a.k.a you.

Unlike other REIT platforms, DiversyFund cuts all the middlemen to save you money. This means you won't have to pay management fees as they handle everything from purchasing to selling. They don't even make money until you do — after the sale of the assets. They are investors just as much as you are.

Best of all, you don't need prior real estate experience to start. You can rest assured that your investment is professionally managed by experts who do the heavy lifting for you.

