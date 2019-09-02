Pitching

RiseUp Summit's Pitch By The Pyramids Competition Invites Applications From Early-Stage MENA Startups

The invitation to apply is extended to startups operating in different industry verticals and hailing from across the MENA region, including Cairo, Beirut, Dubai, Tunis, Amman, Ramallah, Riyadh, and Baghdad.
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Organized by the Cairo-based entrepreneurship festival RiseUp Summit, Pitch by the Pyramids, a multi-stage regional competition for MENA startups is now accepting applications from early-stage enterprises until September 21, 2019. 

The invitation to apply is extended to startups operating in different industry verticals, and will have regional qualifiers at locations like Cairo, Beirut, Dubai, Tunis, Amman, Ramallah, Riyadh, and Baghdad. Startups wanting to be a part of this competition will need to have been in operations for less than three years; have received funding of between US$25,000-$250,000 through bootstrapping, angel investment, or incubator programs, and have a team of at least two members. 

“This is the first pitch competition of its kind in the MENA region, if not the world,” RiseUp CEO Abdulhameed Sharara commented. “There are a lot of incredibly inspiring early-stage startups in the region that we know deserve this opportunity. To not only participate in a value-driven program like this, but also get to pitch at one of the most magnificent and iconic venues in the world, the Pyramids, will surely catalyze the development of everyone participating."

RiseUp Summit's regional partners from each of the qualifying countries will organize qualifier events for the selected startups, with the top 25 chosen startups set to proceed to the final round, which will be held on December 8, 2019, at the Great Pyramids of Giza.

