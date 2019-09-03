5 Things To Do When Boredom Is Taking Over Your Existence At Work

There are better things to do than scrolling through Facebook, Twitter or streaming Netflix when bored at work

September 3, 2019 3 min read

American novelist and journalist Norman Mailer wrote, “The war between being and nothingness is the underlying illness of the twentieth century. Boredom slays more of existence than war.”

While you might think that this is an exaggeration of what boredom can do to a person. Trust us when we say it kills you like no other drug in the most dangerous manner. Whenever someone says “I am bored at work”, the next thing that follows is scrolling through social media sites or streaming some movie or series on Netflix. Whenever bored we often turn towards these things as our savior.

Though they save us for that very moment, they leave us with the most unproductive impact. There are millions of better ways to use your time than doing the aforesaid.

Use your downtime to set goals for yourself and build your career. There are various things to let go of your fatigue and make the best of your bore-time.

Play educative games, read something informative or maybe just quit your job if it’s not fun anymore. Bringing a list of things to do when bored at work, pick and see what works for you!

1. Read What Pleases You

Carry a novel/book where ever you go. A book is your loyal friend and does wonders in cutting boredom. Whip it out whenever you have time.

If a novel isn’t the thing, I am sure you might want to read a magazine, a news article or just some papers. You just know what to do now.

2. Lunch-time

Eating lunch alone can often make you disconnect with what is happening in the world outside. Researchers claim that a lunch-break reduces fatigue and reactivate your body.

Sharing a meal with teammates not just increases connection but also team bonding.

3. Follow A Hobby

Pick up any one of your hobbies that you can follow at work. It can be something as simple as writing a diary, creating a project, coming up with new designs, drawing, do what you please.

Just don’t get fired, because a hobby is just to kill your boredom nor your job!

4. Take A Walk

Lunches are great. Now it’s time for a good walk. Studies state that an employee who goes for a walk three times a week often perform better at work.

Your walk time can be anything between 15-30 minutes, depending on what your schedule allows. Walk not just makes you enthusiastic but also lessens your anxiety level.

5. Create Something Challenging

Most of the time we are bored because we have been following the same mundane life. Nothing is interesting, work is the same and nothing excites you anymore. Don’t wait for your superior to give you a challenge.

Create it yourself. How can you do so? Challenge yourself, give yourself a new goal with a timeline to achieve it. Dare yourself to do better than ever. Once you know this, work wouldn’t be boring anymore.

Lastly, remember what philosophy professor Andreas Elpidorou of the University of Louisville wrote: "Boredom is both a warning that we are not doing what we want to be doing and a 'push' that motivates us to switch goals and projects.” If you can understand this you can understand anything.