MSDE Applauds Skilled Trainers, Encourages Education Sector Around the Country

To promote Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship felicitated skilled workforce

September 6, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Around 53 trainers from various backgrounds including World Skills Competition winners, trainers from National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs), Industrial Training Centres (ITI), trainers from reputed corporate houses were honored at a gathering of government and industrial experts held on the occasion of Teachers’ Day by Skill India.

To encourage the trainers and entrepreneurs related to the field all around the country, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship announced the “Kaushalacharya Awards” which would be an annual event to recognize the contribution made by skill trainers in the vocational training ecosystem.

Programs introduced by MSDE for trainers and skilled entrepreneurs

According the records, it is estimated India will need about 2.5 lakh trainers across the skilling ecosystem by 2022. To standardize the training and learning process, MSDE is working on creating world-class academies and putting in place rigorous accreditation processes.

MSDE has also introduced the programs for effective utilization of capacity and infrastructure across the network of National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI). Organizations like NIMI, NSTI, Central Staff Training and Research Institute (CSTRI) are working closely toward strengthening of trainers.

“The Guru-Shishya parampara has been a unique feature of ancient Indian civilization where our teachers imparted life’s lessons and skills to disciples. On this day, we honour our trainers who have imparted their learning to the youth and helped in moulding their careers. ” said Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

He further added that In order to motivate and recognize their contribution to the skilling ecosystem, the Kaushalacharya Awards has been introduced as an annual ceremony to celebrate the teachers who are pillars of the Skill India edifice.

On the occasion, MSDE felicitated the experts/ trainers of the 19 participants who won laurels for India at the World Skills Competition 2019 in Kazan, Russia on Aug 22-27. India won Gold, Silver, bronze and 15 Medallion of Excellence at World Skills Competition and ranked 13th among 63 countries.

Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “Industrialisation in India had been hamstrung by a dearth of skilled manpower. The Skill India Mission has addressed the need for an equipped and skilled workforce.

He also mentioned that the department is looking at introducing degree programs for trainers to boost technical education and vocational training in the country. This would give opportunity to the skilled trainers and corporate to excel further.