How the Co-Founder of Oatly Is Shaking Up the Beverage Industry

Host Mike Koenigs discusses personal and business health with Bjorn Oste, a co-founder of Oatly.

September 12, 2019 2 min read

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, 69% of US adults are overweight and 36% are obese. Over 90 million people in the United States are pre-diabetic and the real culprit of the problem is how food and drinks affect blood sugar levels and insulin production.

What if there was a beverage that had nine clinical studies that proved it reduced blood sugar levels and inflammation? What if it could reduce the chances of becoming diabetic and if you're not overweight, it would reduce or eliminate carbon crashes after you eat.

Meet “Good Idea.”

Recently I sat down with Bjorn Oste, a co-founder of Oatly, the world leader in oat milk since 1994. Oatly is a non-dairy beverage company on track to exceed $200 million in sales this year. He's also CEO and founder of Good Idea beverage company. It's a unique, functional beverage that's focused on weight loss, weight management and diabetes prevention that is shaking up the multibillion-dollar beverage industry. The global carbonated beverage market is rapidly approaching $400 billion in sales and the dairy market is nearly $700 billion.

Where can you find a Good Idea?

Amazon sells it directly — just type in “Good Idea beverage” and have it delivered to your home or office. They’re also in retail locations, predominantly in the Midwest and the San Francisco Bay area where they are headquartered. You can also find them in restaurants if you happen to be in the bay area and where they’re being placed in WeWork locations right now.

For anyone that wants to learn more about the company, just go to the website www.GoodIdeaDrinks.com. There are some very funny instructional videos that show how it works, why it works and why that's important for you. “Good Idea” beverages are here to truly change the beverage industry. Email them at info@GoodIdeaDrinks.com for more info.

Link to the video interview HERE — don’t forget to subscribe, like and share!