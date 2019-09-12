The Indian Institute Of Skills Is Here & Ready To Train Future Entrepreneurs

Union Minister for MSDE laid the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Skills at Mumbai for students to provide skills in highly specialized areas

September 12, 2019 3 min read

In the quest to make India World Skill Capital, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), announced the inception of the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) at Mumbai.

The Institute, which is aimed to provide skill training in highly specialized areas to students who want to pursue technical education after completing Class X and Class XII, would help them in getting employment and making them industry-ready for New India and the global market.

Investment & Vision

To elevate the education sector with prominence in advanced skills, Tata Education Development Trust (TEDT) has been first rated as the private partner for establishing IIS at NSTI campus in Mumbai through a competitive bidding process.

According to MSDE, the Tata Group is investing INR 300 Crore in a 4.5-acre campus with the objective to bring the top infrastructure and facilities to students.

Three cities have been handpicked by the Union Ministry to establish the IISs in the country. Mumbai, Kanpur and Ahmedabad are the locations selected for IISs which would give wings to the aspirants’ dreams in India. As per the plan, institutes will be built according to the PPP (Public Private Partnership) structure of the government on a non-profit basis.

According to the records, In India, institutes related to the skill polishing or development has not been established in sufficient numbers. Following which, the government in the past years stood at the rear of the records. But now, the Government has charged the education sector with the arrival of Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in three cities of India to gear up the skilled students of the nation.

Cause

Envisioned as a world class skilled training centre integrated with best practices from well known international skill institutions, the organization will facilitate learning and trainings through strong industry connect in both public and private sectors. IIS is aimed to provide 70 per cent graded placement to around 5,000 students every year.

Courses of the training will include modern training methodologies using digital and augmented learning platforms. The institute is a step towards promoting apprenticeship-embedded courses and offering higher order qualifications leading up to certificates, diplomas and degrees in conjunction with universities.

Inaugurating the institute, Dr Pandey said, “The concept of Indian Institute of Skills was envisaged by the Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi himself when he visited the Vocational Education and Training Center in Singapore. It is under his able guidance and direction that this institute will be on the lines of the IITs and IIMs that we have in our country.”