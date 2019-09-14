Lifestyle

Lakhani Infinity Footcare MD Mayank Lakhani is an avid tennis player

Mayank Lakhani, Managing Director, Lakhani Infinity Footcare, has re-established the brand with a sheer focus on new designs and colours that catch the fancy of the younger generation.
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
The 31-year-old Boston University alumnus, who has been promoting ‘Lakhani’ since 2013, has seen the business achieve Rs 100-crore turnover within a span of four years. The gen-next entrepreneur has been playing tennis since the age of 14. Entrepreneur caught up with him over a weekend to see how his game is shaping up.

How did the tennis court prepare you for entrepreneurship?
Well, any sport always teaches you to fight hard! You experience defeat and then build a strong mindset to overcome it and quickly move on to the next game. Entrepreneurship is also like sports. One faces many defeats. The key is to not let defeat bog you down. Keep going and you will, eventually, find success.

Favourite tennis player: Rafael Nadal

Entrepreneur I look up to: Richard Branson

Favourite sports brand: Superdry

Fitness regime: I work out five days a week

Retail brands I admire: Topman and Reiss

Gadget I can’t live without: iPad

Ideal food: Sushi

My holiday destination: London

Book I’m currently reading: Business Adventures by John Brooks

Leadership style: I believe in a dynamic leadership style. For me, learning is a process. I am willing to learn daily from each individual I meet, every meeting I attend and the people I interact with.

(This article was first published in the September 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

