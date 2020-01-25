4 Mistakes Not to Make When Choosing A Software Development Company

How do you choose a software development company?

January 25, 2020 5 min read

In theory, solving problems with software development is easy — just find the best custom software development company to bring your ideas to life. But how do you actually find companies with talented developers? That’s where the problem lies. There are many factors to consider when choosing a software development company to work with, and here are four of the most common mistakes people make in the process.

1. Lack of comprehensive research

According to Deloitte’s 2018 Global Outsourcing Survey, 59 percent of companies who outsource do so in order to cut costs. Although cost efficiency is a valid reason to outsource, companies who find themselves focusing on that alone ignore other aspects of outsourcing.

This desire to cut costs at all costs might be okay in other industries, but not in software development. In fact, if a software development company’s services are ridiculously cheap, that is one of the tell-tale signs they might not quite understand the complexity of the project. Software development typically costs money (hiring developers, managing resources, logistics, etc.) and when choosing a provider, a firm should look beyond cost.

Areas a firm should focus on include the staff of the software company, the company’s general experience and its specific experience regarding your particular project. Others include making sure the company is familiar with the latest trends and technologies and clarifying how communication would run in the duration of the project.

All this information can be gathered when interviewing the company, but it is best to have carried out a lot of objective research yourself. Read reviews from businesses they have worked with and study the projects in their portfolio. Only hire a software development company when you are fully confident in their abilities.

2. Ignoring project management model

When outsourcing, it is important to note that the software company is not just working for you, it is working with you. Therefore, their collaboration methods should be clear from the onset.

Research shows that most software development projects fail as a result of miscommunication or misunderstanding between the client and the software company. This is a problem that can easily be avoided by establishing a clear communication model prior to working together.

Ensure your software development collaboration method takes an approach to software delivery that builds software incrementally from the start of the project instead of trying to deliver it all at once near the end. It enables effective collaboration among cross-functional teams working together.

When choosing a software, pay attention to companies whose collaboration is an agile approach. Generally, such projects are 28 percent more successful than traditional projects. Agile software development is not just a buzzword. If you really want your project to turn out well, then you have to take collaboration seriously.

3. Ignoring the availability of the latest technology and tools

The software development industry is one field that is brewing with innovations. One year, a technology is considered the best thing since sliced bread, the following year, another one renders it useless. Therefore it is important that your software development company stays on top of these trends and is familiar with them.

You really can’t trust a software development company if their technologies, tools and methods are outdated, even if only by a few years. Software development is a wide field, covering not just web and app development and design, but also blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Internet of Things and mixed reality. Before hiring a company, ensure that it is skilled in various aspects of software development, particularly in the right one for your project.

4. Not having a dedicated team

Not every software development company has an adequate workforce to be able to assign dedicated teams to specific projects, which often comes to light after contracts have been signed. Dedicated teams contain experts skilled and experienced your particular projects and include developers, QA testers, analysts and others. Having a dedicated team means that you get undivided attention, which helps hasten project delivery.

Before putting pen to paper, ensure your project would be getting a dedicated team whose members would be entirely focused on your project throughout the duration it runs.

As you must have possibly observed, every point on this list relates to the first in some way, which is doing comprehensive research. To partner with a custom software development company, you cannot afford to discount any information about the company, not even on the basis of urgency.