5 Best Movies To Watch On Netflix In September And Get Rid Of Your Work Blues

September 20, 2019

A tough day at work and we often need a source to release all our work pressure. What better than a movie that not just entertains us but at times lightens our mood like anything. Nowadays you think of movies and Netflix is the first thing that comes into your mind.

The content streaming platform is filled with millions of choice that often leaves you confused. To make it a quick work for you, we have compiled a list of some of the best movies present on Netflix right now.

Network (1976)

Some movies are relevant only for a short period, and then there are movies like Network that holds importance even to date. Sidney Lumet’s satire is an amazing watch that holds strong prescient even today. The film begins with news anchor Howard Beale (Peter Finch), going through a mental breakdown on air as he gets to know his show will be canceled due to low ratings.

This manages to hit the rating up and channel gives him a new show. Beale in his new venture tears into the society and that’s what forms an interesting watch. A strong screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky makes the movie an exceptional watch with point-blank hits and introduces us to the harsh media culture which withholds true till date.

Private Life (2018)

Looking for something raw, real, honest, hard-hitting and beautiful? Private Life is a combination of all this. The story revolves around a married couple and successful writers (Paul Giamatti) and Rachel (Kathryn Hahn), who are in their 40s. They have all and only want a child.

The story takes you through their journey of attempting artificial insemination, adoption, trying everything to have a child. Though their journey is the same, we often see them pitted against each other. The movie takes you through different shades of life showcasing the lows and highs of a marriage.

God’s Own Country (2017)

A romantic story that needs your attention for sure. From director Francis Lee, God’s Own Country is a love story set in Yorkshire moors. The critically acclaimed film introduces us to Johnny (Josh O’Connor) who stays on a farm with his father Martin (Ian Hart), and grandmother, Deirdre (Gemma Jones). He takes over the labor work of the farm, indulging in drinking and flings every evening.

Soon Romanian immigrant, Gheorghe (Alec Secareanu) is hired to help at the farm and the two grow close to each other. The film is an intimate romance with stunning performance and cinematography that makes you fall in love with the countryside and its indefinable beauty.

Mudbound (2017)

A Netflix original that has created quite a buzz around. Mudbound, as the name goes, takes you through the road of poverty and racism. The movies revolve around two families in 1940s Mississippi, one black and another white. The movie touches the society and its norms in the most beautiful manner, making you question tons of things.

The farm owners are the McAllans. Henry (Jason Clarke) Laura (Carey Mulligan); and viciously racist father, Pappy (Jonathan Banks) run farm with the help of black sharecroppers, Hap (Rob Morgan) and Florence Jackson (Mary J. Blige).

The film revolves around the social hierarchies and soon we see two sons Jamie McCallan (Garrett Hedlund) and Ronsel Jackson (Jason Mitchell) returning from World War II. The movie metaphorically says a lot and that’s) what forms the whole premises of the film.

Gerald’s Game (2017)

Stephen King books need no introduction, the author is known for his crisp-intense writing. An adaptation of his book, Gerald’s Game starts as a usual story that turns into the biggest nightmare of your life. We are introduced to married couple Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald Burlingame (Bruce Greenwood) who are living a mundane life and plan to reignite their passion.

The two head to a lake house where Gerald wants to experiment with bondage. However, Jessie ain’t very keen about it. He handcuffs her to the bed when the two have an argument where he dies of a heart attack. Jessie is soon dehydrated and starts hallucinating.

The movie brings some of the worst fears true as Jessie tries to escape. Gerald game is a psychological drama that keeps moving from reality and imagination. The movie takes place in a bedroom and still keeps you hooked to the screen.