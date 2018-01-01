Netflix
3 Things To Know
Elon Musk Reveals Tunnel, Facebook Hit With New Data Scandal and Crossword Secrets Revealed (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
More From This Topic
Infographics
The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)
Patents go hand in hand with innovation, and compared to other tech industry heavyweights, Samsung came out on top.
Startup Basics
6 Simple Ways Founders Can Inspire Their First Employees
Treat everyone with respect, from the chairman of the board to the part-time maintenance worker.
Entrepreneur Index
Amazon, Netflix Gains Help Lead a Strong Day for the Market
Amazon and Netflix stock prices just keep climbing.
Entrepreneur Index
Tech Stocks Continue to Tumble, With Precious Few Exceptions
The Entrepreneur Index™ had another rough day on Tuesday.
Netflix
Inside Netflix's Notorious Firing Practices
The 'keeper test' is reportedly employed by CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings.
Entrepreneur Index
Netflix, Facebook and Amazon Share Prices All Fell by 5 Percent (at Least) Today
Here are some stock trends from the Entrepreneur Index™.
50 Most Daring
Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan Turned Down Netflix
As studios bid for the production rights to his books, he was more focused on making a statement than a profit.
Project Grow
What Taking My Company Into a Whole New Industry Has Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur
Whatever the reason for the move, with good planning, you'll find ways to pull up stakes and make a home someplace completely foreign to you.
Marketing tips
Marketing Tips From Microsoft, Netflix, Walmart and Adobe That You Can Use
It's easy to be jealous of others' success within your industry, but learning from the titans can be a free lesson in marketing.
3 Things To Know
Elon Musk Apologizes, and No More Killer Robots? 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.