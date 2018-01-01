Netflix

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)
Infographics

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)

Patents go hand in hand with innovation, and compared to other tech industry heavyweights, Samsung came out on top.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
6 Simple Ways Founders Can Inspire Their First Employees
Startup Basics

6 Simple Ways Founders Can Inspire Their First Employees

Treat everyone with respect, from the chairman of the board to the part-time maintenance worker.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Amazon, Netflix Gains Help Lead a Strong Day for the Market
Entrepreneur Index

Amazon, Netflix Gains Help Lead a Strong Day for the Market

Amazon and Netflix stock prices just keep climbing.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Tech Stocks Continue to Tumble, With Precious Few Exceptions
Entrepreneur Index

Tech Stocks Continue to Tumble, With Precious Few Exceptions

The Entrepreneur Index™ had another rough day on Tuesday.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
Inside Netflix's Notorious Firing Practices
Netflix

Inside Netflix's Notorious Firing Practices

The 'keeper test' is reportedly employed by CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Netflix, Facebook and Amazon Share Prices All Fell by 5 Percent (at Least) Today
Entrepreneur Index

Netflix, Facebook and Amazon Share Prices All Fell by 5 Percent (at Least) Today

Here are some stock trends from the Entrepreneur Index™.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan Turned Down Netflix
50 Most Daring

Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan Turned Down Netflix

As studios bid for the production rights to his books, he was more focused on making a statement than a profit.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
What Taking My Company Into a Whole New Industry Has Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur
Project Grow

What Taking My Company Into a Whole New Industry Has Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur

Whatever the reason for the move, with good planning, you'll find ways to pull up stakes and make a home someplace completely foreign to you.
Saagar Govil | 6 min read
Marketing Tips From Microsoft, Netflix, Walmart and Adobe That You Can Use
Marketing tips

Marketing Tips From Microsoft, Netflix, Walmart and Adobe That You Can Use

It's easy to be jealous of others' success within your industry, but learning from the titans can be a free lesson in marketing.
Chirag Kulkarni | 4 min read
Elon Musk Apologizes, and No More Killer Robots? 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Apologizes, and No More Killer Robots? 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
