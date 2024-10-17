Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Is Netflix Raising Prices? Analysts Predict Yes as Company Posts Earnings How much are you willing to pay for Netflix?

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Netflix's third quarter earnings saw the company beating expectations in revenue and subscriber count.
  • According to the report, each Netflix user spends about two hours per day on the platform.

Netflix posted its third-quarter earnings on Thursday and beat Wall Street predictions for both subscribers added and overall revenue. Meanwhile, analysts forecast that the streaming giant will soon raise its prices.

Netflix's revenue for the third quarter was $9.825 billion, slightly more than the $9.769 billion analysts had predicted. The company also added 5.1 million subscribers, well over the 4 million additional users investors expected.

"Engagement, our best proxy for member happiness, remains healthy," the report noted. "Through the first three quarters of 2024, view hours per member amongst owner households (the clearest view of engagement trends post the introduction of paid sharing) increased year over year."

Netflix currently has over 600 million users with each one spending about two hours per day on the platform, per the report.

Will Netflix Raise Prices in the U.S.?

Thursday's earnings report may not mean subscribers will avoid a price hike. The streaming company is increasing prices in Spain and Italy on Friday, and analysts from investment firms including Oppenheimer & Co. stated before the earnings release that a price hike may be on the way for U.S. users, too.

Netflix currently costs $6.99 per month for a standard plan with ads, $15.49 per month for a standard plan with up to two devices watching at the same time, and $22.99 per month for a premium plan with up to four devices supported.

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

